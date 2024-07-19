It's Climbing Season on The Iconic Matterhorn
The Historic Matterhorn
The Matterhorn is an iconic mountain in the Alps, standing tall between Italy and Switzerland. It is a large, near-symmetric pyramidal peak in the Monte Rosa area of the Pennine Alps, and one of the highest mountains in the Alp. The Matterhorn, 14,692 ft., is the second highest peak on the European continent, toped by Mt. Elbrus,18,510 ft., in the Russian Caucasus. Known as the Matterhorn in Switzerland, Monte Cervino in Italy, and Mont Cervin in France, this is arguably the most iconic peak in the Alps. It is known as the 'Mountain of Mountains', and climbing this dramatic peak is every mountaineer's dream. The Matterhorn is a magnet for adventurers seeking a mythical and iconic climb. As the Matterhorn does not have a cable car, experienced adventurers must climb the mountain themselves. Climbing season in the Alps is at its best from July through September, so it's 'go-time' to tackle the Matterhorn.
The 5th Highest Peak in the Alps
The first successful ascent was made in 1865 by a party led by British climber Edward Whymper. Tragically, four of the climbers of the seven alpinists fell to their deaths during the descent. This first ascent of the Matterhorn changed the region forever making it world-famous, and a ‘must-climb’ for ambitious mountaineers. Only four mountains in the Alps eclipse the height of the Matterhorn, and are all great climbs: Mont Blanc, 15,780 feet; Monte Rosa, 15,230 feet; Dom, 14,911 feet; and, Weisshorn, 14,783 feet.
Standing 14,692 ft. above sea level, the Matterhorn sits on the border between Switzerland and Italy. Its distinct pyramidal shape, sharp ridges, and imposing presence have made it a symbol of alpinism and adventure. The mountain has a rich history of exploration and conquest. One has a fantastic view of the world's most photographed mountain from the Klein-Matterhorn (Matterhorn glacier paradise), which is only separated from the Matterhorn by the Theodul Pass and Glacier. Visitors can board the aerial cable car in Zermatt. The mountain station standing 12,560 ft. above sea level, is the highest cable car station in the Alps.
The North Face Route
The Matterhorn's North Face is renowned for its extreme difficulty and danger, attracting only the most skilled climbers. The Hörnli Hut Route on the North Face is one of the most demanding alpine routes in the world. Starting from the Hörnli Hut, climbers ascend the forbidding North Face, tackling steep rock walls, mixed ice, rock sections, treacherous seracs and crevasses. Consequently, the route demands a high level of technical climbing proficiency, and exceptional physical endurance. The North Face of the Matterhorn is not for the faint of heart.
7 Summiteer, Mark Pattison, Climbs The North Face
Mark Pattison is the first former NFL player to climb the prestigious Seven Summits - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Mark played four years in the NFL, most notably for the-now Las Vegas Raiders. Mark also won an Emmy for his short documentary, 'Searching for the Summit'.
Mark knows what it takes to get in proper condition to climb the world's most iconic and famous peaks - including the Matterhorn, which he conquered in August, 2023. He, and his team, took the difficult north-eastern ridge (Hornli Ridge), situated at 10,700 ft.
The straight-up climbing took the team 5 hours to climb approximately 4,000 ft. to the summit, and 4 hours down to the safety of the Hornli Hut. Pattison recalled, "This is a very physically demanding peak, with extreme exposure throughout the climb. Unlike other mountains, this one required all four limbs to summit.”