Madison Mountaineering Team Summits Perilous K2

Madison Mountaineering Expedition Summits K2
Madison Mountaineering finds success on ‘The Mountain of Mountains’. Garrett Madison, the founder and lead guide of Madison Mountaineering, just reported that their K2 expedition reached the summit of the second highest mountain in world. The climbers enjoyed a brief celebration on the summit before descending to Camp 3 where they are currently resting before descending to the mountain’s base camp.
K2, standing 28,251 ft., is arguably the toughest peak in the world to climb. The climbing segments, detailed below, on the famed Abruzzi Spur Route are relentless, steep and dangerous. The team started climbing from the Abruzzi Spur base camp (16,896 ft.) weeks ago, and navigated over 11,000 ft. through four higher camps. On their descent, the team will once again have to navigate House’s Chimney and the Black Pyramid, and more difficult climbing on their descent.
“We are thrilled to announce that the Madison Mountaineering K2 Expedition Team has reached the summit of the world’s second-highest peak, putting all boots on top for those who left base camp on the summit rotation. We are so proud of our entire team for all their hard work. It’s been a challenging season with tough weather that all came together for a beautiful summit day, with epic views all around as far as the eye can see. The team gathered at the summit together and shared hugs and high-fives, taking in the moment and the huge feeling of accomplishment. Now back in Camp 3, the team will get some well-deserved rest before continuing their descent down the mountain tomorrow.” - Garrett Madison – Madison Mountaineering
The Abruzzi Spur Route
• Camp 1 (20,013 ft.): The first 2,000 ft. of climbing passes through mixed terrain with rock, ice, and snow.
• Camp 2 (21,982 ft.): On this segment, climbers navigate the House’s Chimney, an extremely steep rock section that requires technical climbing skills.
• Camp 3 (23,950 ft.): After climbing the Black Pyramid the climbers reach Camp 3. This camp sits on a precarious narrow ledge, subject to rockfall and avalanches.
• Camp 4 (24,934 ft.): The final camp before the summit bid is located at the base of the Bottleneck, a narrow couloir with dangerous seracs hanging overhead.
• Summit (28,251 ft.) The 2024 Madison Mountaineering Team has made the summit – 100% success!
K2
K2 stands 28,251 ft., making it the second highest mountain in the world. K2 is also known as Mount Godwin-Austen or Chhogori. Located in the Karakoram mountain range, K2 sits between Pakistan and China. K2 is known as the ‘Savage Mountain’ after George Bell, a member of the 1953 American Expedition exclaimed, "It's a savage mountain that tries to kill you." The mountain’s historic fatality rate has been approximately 20 percent, making it one of the most hazardous high-altitude climbs in the world. K2 has also been called The King of Mountains, The Mountaineers' Mountain, and The Mountain of Mountains. The first successful summit of K2 was on July 31, 1954, by an Italian team led by Ardito Desio. Desio was joined by teammates Lino Lacedelli and Achille Compagnoni on the summit, marking a historic moment in mountaineering history.
Madison Mountaineering
Madison Mountaineering is a world-renowned mountain guiding company led by Garret Madison. Garrett Madison is one of the most accomplished and elite mountaineers in the world. Among his many mountaineering feats, Madison has reached the summit of Mt. Everest 14 times. Madison Mountaineering’s K2 teams successfully summited the world’s second highest peak in 2014, 2018, and 2021. They can now add the 2024 K2 Expedition to their impressive list of outstanding accomplishments!