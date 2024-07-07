Majestic Mt. Everest Benefits From Clean-Up Efforts
Mt. Everest Has a Waste Problem
Since Mt. Everest was first conquered by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953, an insatiable desire among adventurers to climb the world’s highest peaks has skyrocketed. Such aspirations have resulted in thousands of climbers attempting to scale these mountains, and the increasing crowds have taken a toll on the Himalayan environment. There are no garbage facilities high on these mountains, which leads to an escalating waste problem on these sacred peaks.
This includes human waste, food packaging, spent oxygen canisters, lost clothing and climbing equipment, and other miscellaneous debris. And, unfortunately, human bodies remain on the mountain. Because it is extremely dangerous to remove human remains from Everest, or any 8,000-meter peak, fallen climbers stay where they took their final step. There have been impressive efforts to remove garbage from the pristine landscape of Mt. Everest through the years, but remains a challenge. Garrett Madison has made extraordinary strides in the effort, as did Brent Bishop before him.
Brent Bishop: Mt. Everest Cleanup
Brent Bishop, the son of legendary climber and member of the first American Expedition to reach the summit of Mt. Everest in 1963, Barry Bishop, has witnessed this problem firsthand. Thirty years ago, on his 1994 Mt. Everest Expedition, Bishop addressed the massive garbage piles on the once-pristine mountain. His climb was intended, in part, to address this messy and growing problem. Bishop created and implemented a program based on incentive.
His incentive program, managed by his 5-member climbing team, paid Sherpas to haul debris off the mountain. The program achieved great success, resulting in the removal of approximately 5,000 pounds of garbage, and over 200 spent oxygen bottles.
Madison Mountaineering's 'Mountain Cleanup Project'
Garrett Madison has now taken the baton to curb the garbage problem in the Himalayas. Garrett's mountaineering company, Madison Mountaineering, guides throughout the world, including Mt. Everest, the other 8,000 meter peaks, and The Seven Summits. Like Brent Bishop, Garrett Madison has seen the problem firsthand during these climbs, including on his 14 trips to the top of Mt. Everest. Madison's guides and clients are making a very positive impact on the region they love.
They started the Madison Mountaineering 'Mountain Cleanup Project' . Through this extraordinary effort, they essentially clean areas surrounding the camps they occupy on their Himalayan expeditions. After a successful Phase I, Phase II cleanup efforts focused on Lobuche East, Ama Dablam, and Mera Peak. They continued the mission at Annapurna Basecamp, an expedition led by guide Terray Sylvester. Sylvester's climbing team ultimately made the summit of Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak, after many days spent cleaning portions of the pristine Himalayas. This dispatch from Sylvester summarizes their herculean accomplishment:
"We’re excited to present photos from the summit day on Lhotse (8516m/27,940ft) for the Mountain Cleanup Project expedition team! In the last few weeks, the team has been focused on cleaning up the camps on and around both Annapurna (8091m/26,545ft) and Lhotse – two of the world’s 14 8,000-meter peaks. All in all, the team has collected and will properly dispose of over 400 kilos of trash. On May 14, the team topped out on the world’s fourth-highest peak in excellent weather, a great way to cap off this special expedition!"