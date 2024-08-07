Mount Rainier National Park Celebrates 125th Anniversary
Mount Rainier National Park Celebrates Historic Anniversary
For over 100 years, the National Park Service has managed millions of acres of pristine land for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of those that visit. Today, 63 designated national parks in the United States draw millions of visitors each year to witness epic natural wonders and unforgettable terrains. Mount Rainier National Park celebrated its 125th anniversary on March 2, 2024. President William McKinley signed the bill that created the first park established from a national forest, the Pacific Forest Reserve, which had been created in 1893 and included Mount Rainier.
“The land administered as Mount Rainier National Park has been since time immemorial the Ancestral homeland of the Cowlitz, Muckleshoot, Nisqually, Puyallup, Squaxin Island, Yakama, and Coast Salish people. By following Elders’ instructions passed through generations, these Indigenous Peoples remain dedicated caretakers of this landscape. Their Traditional Knowledge and Management of this Sacred Land will endure in perpetuity, and we honor each nation’s traditions of landscape stewardship in our endeavors to care for, protect, and preserve the features and values of the mountain.”
Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park, established in 1899, was our nation’s fifth national park. Home to 14,410 ft. iconic Mt. Rainier, the park is currently the 15th most visited national park in the country. Mt. Rainier dominates the park as the tallest volcano in the Cascade Range and the most glaciated peak in the continental United States, with 25 named glaciers. Every year, hundreds of adventurers successfully scale its glaciers to reach the icy summit of the mountain, which last erupted in 1854.
Beyond mountaineering, close to 2 million people visit the park annually to enjoy colorful wildflowers, abundant wildlife, pristine trails and inspiring views in the summer months, and back country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Visitors can drive up to Sunrise at 6,400 ft. - the highest point in the park accessible by car. The historic Paradise Lodge and visitor center are also very popular destinations.
Caring for the Park
Washington’s National Park Fund (“WNPF”) is the official fundraising partner to Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. They raise funds to preserve and enhance the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities of these parks to maintain vibrant, thriving ecosystems and cherished destinations for future generations. At Mount Rainier National Park, donations from generous individuals, companies, and foundations support everything from the purchase of search and rescue equipment to volunteer programs, wildlife studies, trail maintenance, and programs that bring wilderness access to underserved communities. With the support and care for all those that enjoy this beautiful park, it will prevail for another 125 years.
Celebrating the 125th Anniversary at Mount Rainier National Park
As part of the 125th anniversary of Mount Rainier National Park’s establishment, the park has arranged for a speaker series to be held each Wednesday Night at the Paradise Inn Great Room from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. The Speaker Series honors a century and a quarter of preservation and stewardship of Mount Rainier National Park and embarks us on a journey of reflection and vision for the future. Remaining events are listed below, and more information can be found on the Mt. Rainier National Park Calendar of Events.
• August 07 – Eric Simonson (Owner, International Mountain Guides): Climbing Mt Rainier: Past, present and future
• August 14 – Carolyn Driedger (Emeritus Hydrologist/Outreach Coordinator, USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory): Mount Rainier – A landscape in transition
• August 21 – Greg Burtchard (Retired Mount Rainier Cultural Resource Specialist): Foragers on the Mountain: 10,000 Years of Human Presence on Mount Rainier
• August 28 – Kurt Jenkins (USGS Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center): The Elk of Mount Rainier: Then and Now
• September 04 – Greg Burtchard (Retired Mount Rainier Cultural Resource Specialist): Foragers on the Mountain: 10,000 Years of Human Presence on Mount Rainier
• September 11 – Tom Sisson (Research Geologist, USGS California Volcano Observatory): Mount Rainier, Active Volcano
• September 18 – Claire Todd (Professor of Geological Science, Cal State University San Bernardino): Tracking Changes in Mount Rainier’s Debris-covered Glaciers
• September 25 – Cynthia Iyall (Former Tribal Chair for the Nisqually Indian Tribe): Nisqually’s Foundational History: Medicine Creek Treaty & Leschi
• October 04 – Jocelyn Atkins (Cascade Carnivore Project): Rare Carnivores of the Cascades