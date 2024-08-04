Rope Soloist Climbs Impressive Route on Nameless Tower in Pakistan
In July, Stefano Ragazzo set out to climb a route on Nameless Tower, known as Eternal Flame. This particular route is commonly known as being treacherous and technically difficult. Located in the Trango Towers in the Karakoram Range of northern Pakistan, Eternal Flame has presented a puzzling challenge to climbers for years. While this route has previously been climbed, Ragazzo successfully made the first rope solo ascent, making history in the climbing world.
Rope soloing is a form of climbing that involves a self-belay system, rather than climbing with a belayer. Unlike free soloing, rope soloing incorporates the use of a rope. This style of climbing allows individuals the solitude of ascending alone, but it also presents additional risk.
Ragazzo has wealth of rope soloing knowledge which served him well on this route. According to ExplorersWeb, Ragazzo also claimed victory after rope soloing The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in May of last year.
As Ragazzo was scheduled to be on the wall for multiple days while he steadily worked his way up Eternal Flame, he utilized a G7 portaledge - a hanging shelter that gets attached to the wall, commonly used in big wall climbing.
On July 25, Ragazzo reached the summit and told planetmountain, "On the summit I knew I had just done something absurd, but at the same time, I didn't really take it in... it's difficult to explain, I don't know how else to put it." Despite encountering unruly weather, Ragazzo accomplished his goal of rope soloing this daunting route.
"9 days, alone, on one of the biggest walls and dreams which had found a place in my mind in the last [few] years...," he wrote in his most recent Instagram post. Ragazzo had been dreaming of achieving this goal for years, and due to his determination and dedication, his dream has come true.