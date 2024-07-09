The Spirit of Mt. Everest is Powerful and Transformative
Mt. Everest
Iconic Mt. Everest, standing 29,029 ft., is the highest mountain in the world. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, its local names are "Sagarmatha" in Nepali and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan, both translating to "Mother of the Universe". The mountain has long been worshiped and revered by the people from the Himalayan region, and the mountain's allure, mystery and spirit captivate all who encounter her rugged and treacherous terrain. There is something about Mt. Everest that no other mountain can equal – there is only one Mt. Everest. Those that dare to climb her are forever changed, whether they reach the summit, retreat from the arduous task, or die trying. You cannot go there and not be forever affected.
"Why Climb Mt. Everest?"
The history of climbing this giant traces back to the early 20th century. Sir George Mallory is remembered for his ill-fated expeditions in the 1920s. Mallory, and his climbing partner Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, never returned from their summit attempt in 1924, sparking a decades-long debate on whether they reached the summit or not. Mallory’s indomitable spirit was best encapsulated when posed with the question, Why climb Mt. Everest?, and he responded “Because it's there”.
The First Everest Summit
The mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the peak. They approached from the South Col (Southeast Ridge), making the South Route the most traveled route to the top of the world. This historic event spawned an era of adventure in the Himalaya's, with mountaineers from around the world arriving to its base, and searching for their own answer to the question, "Why Climb Mt. Everest?"
Former NFL Player Mark Pattison's Journey
One of those adventurers who accepted the challenge to climb the world's highest peak is Mark Pattison. Pattison has enjoyed much success, having stared playing football at the University of Washington, and in the NFL. He has been successful with many ventures, as is always looking to set big goals, and attain great things. When he set his sights on climbing the Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents, Mt. Everest entered his world. He went to Mt. Everest in 2023 to complete the Seven Summits, and his world changed forever - just as it does for all who dare.
Pattison was successful, and stood on top of the world, but the journey had a profound effect. He noted, "On May 23, 2021, I found myself in the pitch dark, half-blind, facing the steepest part of Mt. Everest. The journey was grueling, but the lessons I learned from reaching the summit were transformative."
Adversity, Resilience, Attitude
Mountains have always provided a metaphor for life's pursuits. Climbing a mountain represents attempting to attain any goal or purpose. Pattison recently reflected, "Mt. Everest tested my physical, mental, and emotional limits. There were moments of doubt, exhaustion, and even fear. But giving up was never an option. This experience reinforced the importance of resilience. No matter how tough things get, pushing through is essential. Remember, resilience isn’t about never failing; it’s about never giving up."
Appreciate the Journey
"Climbing Mt. Everest was more than just a physical challenge; it was a journey of self-discovery and personal growth. The lessons I learned on that mountain have shaped my perspective on life. Break down your goals, stay resilient, lean on your team, take calculated risks, and appreciate the journey. These are the keys to overcoming any Everest in life."
The spirit of Mt. Everest is clearly forever instilled in Mark Pattison, just as it is for all who go there.