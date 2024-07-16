The Sun Sets on Mt. Everest after Much Success
Mt. Everest 2024
The Monsoon Season has ushered the Jet Stream back to its normal position over the Himalayas, rendering the ‘Climbing Window’ on Mt. Everest closed. It was an incredible year on Everest. As always, tragedy struck this season. Five climbers died, and three other mountaineers remain missing and are presumed dead. This is a sad consequence of venturing into the dangerous realms of high-altitude climbing. There was also much to celebrate, including a new women’s speed record on Everest.
Climbing the Seven Summits (“CTSS”)
CTSS enjoyed great success on Mt. Everest this climbing season. CTSS summarized: “Without a doubt, our 2024 Everest experience was an incredible success! Over six weeks, 59 climbers and guides summited the world’s tallest peak. Each ascent symbolized grit, determination, and strength. We applaud every member of our team for their perseverance and hard work on the mountain.”
CTSS is led by founder and lead climber, Mike Hamill. Mike literally wrote the book on climbing the iconic 'Seven Summits'. His book, ‘Climbing The Seven Summits’, provides great detail about climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Mike is a world-class mountaineer, having summited Mt. Everest 6 times while making 6 successful laps of the Seven Summits. His company focuses on guiding the Seven Summits, and other mountains throughout the world. Expeditions under Hamill’s guidance have maintained a 91% expedition success rate, with an 80% client success rate - most recently on Mt. Everest.
Phunjo Lama Recaptures Mt. Everest Speed Record
One member of the CTSS Everest Team accomplished an amazing feat. Phunjo Lama was born and raised in Nepal, where she grew up herding yak with her grandfather. She began serious mountaineering in 2015, and just three years later she made history by setting the Mt. Everest women’s speed record from Everest Base Camp (“EBC”) to the summit in 2018. Her record was eclipsed in 2021, but she retained her crown this season while climbing with CTSS. On May 22nd, Phunjo departed CTSS’ Base Camp at 3:52 p.m. and reached the summit in 14 hours and 31 minutes later – once again becoming the women’s speed record holder on Mt. Everest. Congratulations to Phunjo Lama and CTSS.
The Winds of Mt. Everest
Mt. Everest, in the Himalayas, stands 29,029 ft. above sea-level, and is the highest mountain in the world - the patriarch of the iconic Seven Summits. Its upper reaches extend beyond the death-zone (approximately 25,000 ft.), where oxygen levels are reduced by approximately 70% relative to those at sea-level. Everest suffers the wicked brunt and pounding of the Jet Stream most of the year. The Jet Stream is a powerful wind current that moves West-to-East around the world between the lofty altitudes of 25,000 to 45,000 ft. The wind's speed in the Jet Stream averages approximately 120-200 mph during the winter months. Mt. Everest and the other 8,000-meter peaks, are rendered impossible to climb during this time period.
The Himalayan 'Weather Window'
The Jet Stream's normal position over the Himalaya changes in early spring. This change is effected by a low-pressure cycle that shifts the Jet Stream to the north, and into Tibet. As it moves, the Jet Stream weakens and brings relative calm to the Himalayan region with reduced wind speeds and more stable weather conditions. Typically, the height of this brief calm 'Weather Window' occurs in mid-to-late May. The 'Weather Window' accommodates the 'Climbing Window' – a time when climbers must be prepared to take their shot at the summits of the world's highest peaks.
The monsoon season pushes the powerful Jet Stream back to its typical position over the Himalayas. With the return of the forceful winds, the climbing season ends in late May to early June. Another weather shift will occur in the fall, and a new ‘Climbing Window’ will open. For now, the ‘Climbing Window’ is closed.