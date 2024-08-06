What Goes Into a Winter Ascent of Mt. Kosciuszko in Australia?
Mt. Kosciuszko
Mt. Kosciuszko, 7,310 ft., is the highest peak in Australia and therefore a proud member of the famous Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Located in the Snowy Mountains of New South Wales, it is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking an accessible and rewarding climb suitable for individuals of varying fitness levels. Most importantly, it is a ‘Seven Summit’! Though the easiest climb among the distinguished group of seven, it remains a required destination for those seeking to accomplish climbing all Seven Summits. Polish explorer Paul Strzelecki became the first person to reach the summit of Mt. Kosciuszko in 1840.
Climbing The Seven Summits (“CTSS”) just accomplished a winter ascent on Kosciuszko, or Kozi. CTSS does not take the easiest route up this mountain, but rather treats its winter program on Kozi as training ground for more ambitious climbs. “Our team positioned on the backside of Kosciuszko National Park, where steeper terrain has been calling mountaineers for decades as they prepare for some of the world’s most extreme environments, including Vinson and Everest.” CTSS runs two Australian Alpine Academy programs, one focusing on mountaineering skills plus a summit climb of Kozi, and the other focusing solely on mountaineering skills.
Kosciuszko Climbing Routes
The most common route to the summit on Kozi begins at the Thredbo Alpine Village. From Thredbo, hikers take the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift, which reduces the ascent, making the climb more approachable. From the top of the chairlift, the Kosciuszko Walk, also known as the Summit Walk, spans approximately 8-miles round trip. This well-maintained trail features a gentle incline and is predominantly a metal walkway, designed to protect the delicate alpine environment. For those seeking a longer and more challenging hike, the Main Range Track offers a more arduous route to the summit. This 13.7-mile loop provides a more immersive experience of the Snowy Mountains' rugged features.
Kosciuszko can be climbed year-round, though the best times are during the summer months from December to March when the weather is more stable, and the temperatures are milder, making for a pleasant hiking experience. In winter, the mountain is covered in snow, and the climb requires snowshoeing or back country ski gear.
The Seven Summits Debate
Dick Bass became the first person in history to climb all Seven Summits in 1985. He believed that Australia was a continent, and therefore properly included in the Seven Summits definition. But others casted doubt on Australia as a continent, and a debate has ensued ever since. The debate centers around whether Australia is a continent, or if Australasia (Oceania) is the actual continent. Australasia includes Australia and two additional subrealms - New Zealand and the Australasian Islands, and East Indonesia. Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid), stands 16,024 ft., and is located in Indonesia. This is the basis of the debate.
Punchak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid)
Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid) is the highest peak in Oceania, and considered by many to be one of the Seven Summits. Puncak Jaya is located in the Sudirman Range of the western central highlands of Papua Province, Indonesia. The mountain was first climbed in 1962 by Heinrich Harrer, the renowned Austrian mountaineer and author of "Seven Years in Tibet." Puncak Jaya's rugged summit is glaciated, making it one of the few places in the tropics where permanent ice exists. These glaciers, created during the last ice age, serve as a vital water source for the surrounding ecosystems.
Many mountaineers seeking to complete the Seven Summits often include Carstensz Pyramid as an eight summit for safe measure. The mountain reopened in 2019 after years of closure due to internal fighting and violence in the Papua Province.
Climbing the Seven Summits
CTSS founder and lead climber, Mike Hamill, literally wrote the book on climbing the iconic 'Seven Summits' - Climbing The Seven Summits, which provides great detail about climbing these fabulous mountains. Hamill is a world-class mountaineer, having summited Mt. Everest 6 times while making 6 successful laps of the Seven Summits. His company focuses on guiding the Seven Summits, and other iconic mountains throughout the world.