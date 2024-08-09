What is the Best Time of Year and Routes When Planning to Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro?
Mt. Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, Africa, stands 19,341 ft. As the highest mountain in Africa, it is a member of the coveted Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. The historic peak is a coveted destination for adventurers worldwide seeking high-altitude hiking, or to bag one of the Seven Summits. Climbing Kilimanjaro is a spectacular journey - showcasing incredible landscapes and ancient glaciers along varied climbing routes.
Kilimanjaro can be climbed year-round, though certain times are more favorable due to climbing conditions. Proper physical preparation and acclimatization are crucial for a successful climb any time of year. Several elite guiding companies lead climbs on Kilimanjaro, including Climbing The Seven Summits (“CTSS”), Madison Mountaineering, and International Mountain Guides (“IMG”). The best climbing on Kilimanjaro is during the dry seasons of January to March and June to October.
Optimal Climbing Seasons
January to March
• Weather: This period marks the end of the short rainy season and the beginning of the dry season. The weather is relatively stable, with clear skies and warm temperatures during the day that drop considerably at night.
• Advantages: Trails are less crowded compared to the mid-year peak season. The scenery is lush and green, and there’s often snow at the summit, providing a beautiful backdrop for your climb.
June to October
• Weather: These months represent the long dry season and are the most popular times to climb. The weather is generally dry and clear, making for excellent and warm trekking conditions (68 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit). Daytime temperatures are comfortable, but nights become super chilly at higher altitudes.
• Advantages: This is the busiest climbing period, which provides for a sense of camaraderie among climbers. The visibility is usually excellent, providing stunning views.
Secondary Climbing Seasons
November to December
• Weather: This is the short rainy season. While there is some rainfall, the rain is typically less intense than during the long rainy season (March to May).
• Advantages: The trails are less crowded, and the landscape is beginning to turn green after the dry season. This period can offer a more peaceful climb with fewer tourists.
March to May
• Weather: This is the long rainy season and is typically not recommended for climbing Kilimanjaro due to heavy rainfall, and slippery, challenging trails. Visibility can be poor, which marginalizes the experience.
• Advantages: This period offers the least crowded trails, though conditions are tougher, and climbers should be well-prepared for wet and muddy conditions.
Climbing Routes on Kilimanjaro
There are several routes to choose from when climbing Kilimanjaro, each offering different experiences and challenges.
Marangu Route
• Known as the "Coca-Cola" route, the Marangu Route, offers hut accommodations, and is one of the oldest and most established paths on Kilimanjaro. It’s the easiest way to the summit.
• Distance: Approximately 40-miles round-trip.
• Duration: 5-6 days.
• Difficulty: Moderate.
• Scenery: Diverse landscapes including rainforest, moorland, and alpine desert.
• Advantages: Easier logistics, and popular among less experienced climbers.
• Disadvantages: The acclimatization period can be problematic due to pace, and overcrowding occurs during peak seasons.
Machame Route
• Dubbed the "Whiskey" route, the Machame Route is known for its beautiful scenery and higher difficulty level compared to Marangu.
• Distance: Approximately 38.5-miles round-trip.
• Duration: 6-7 days.
• Difficulty: Challenging.
• Scenery: Stunning, with views of Shira Plateau, Lava Tower, and the Barranco Wall.
• Advantages: High success rate due to better acclimatization period and scenic views.
• Disadvantages: More physically demanding and requires camping.
Lemosho Route
• The Lemosho Route is favored for its scenic beauty and fewer crowds, offering a peaceful experience.
• Distance: Approximately 43.5 miles round-trip.
• Duration: 7-8 days.
• Difficulty: Moderate to challenging.
• Scenery: Pristine forests, diverse wildlife, and panoramic vistas of the Shira Plateau and Western Breach.
• Advantages: Excellent acclimatization opportunities due to time on the mountain.
• Disadvantages: Longer and more expensive due to its remote starting point.
Northern Circuit Route
• The Northern Circuit is the longest and newest route, offering a comprehensive journey around the mountain with an excellent acclimatization period.
Route Characteristics:
• Distance: Approximately 56 miles round-trip.
• Duration: 9-10 days.
• Difficulty: Moderate to challenging.
• Scenery: Diverse and expansive views, including the northern slopes of Kilimanjaro.
• Advantages: Highest success rate due to gradual ascent, and is less crowded.
• Disadvantages: Longer duration and higher cost.