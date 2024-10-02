The Highest Mountain in the World is Growing Higher
Mt. Everest
Mt. Everest, standing 29,029 ft., is the highest mountain in the world. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border, its local names are "Sagarmatha" in Nepali and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan, both translating to "Mother of the Universe". The mountain has long been worshiped and revered by the people from the Himalayan region, and the mountains allure, mystery and spirit captivate all who encounter her rugged terrain and icy slopes. There is something about Mt. Everest that no other mountain can equal – there is only one Mt. Everest.
The history of climbing this giant traces back to the early 20th century. Sir George Mallory is remembered for his ill-fated expeditions in the 1920s. Mallory, and his climbing partner Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, never returned from their summit attempt in 1924, sparking a decades-long debate on whether they reached the summit or not. Mallory’s indomitable spirit was best encapsulated when posed with the question, why climb Mt. Everest?, and he responded “Because it's there”.
The mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the peak. They approached from the South Col (Southeast Ridge), making the South Route the most traveled route to the top of the world. And now, it appears, mighty Mt. Everest is growing. (Related Article - Waste on Mt. Everest)
Mt. Everest is Growing
Laura Baisas recently reported in her article, Mount Everest is Growing Taller for Popular Science, that the highest mountain in the world is growing. The mountain has grown approximately 164 feet over the past 89,000 years as an eroding river gorge has pushed Everest higher, as it pulls rock and sediment away from the area surrounding the peak. The findings are detailed in a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience on September 30, 2024.
“Mount Everest is a remarkable mountain of myth and legend and it’s still growing,” study co-author and University College London PhD study Adam Smith said in a statement. “Our research shows that as the nearby river system cuts deeper, the loss of material is causing the mountain to spring further upwards.”
This growth can be partially explained by an uplifting force that is caused by pressure from below the Earth. The underground pressure began after a river eroded away a large amount of rocks and soils, a geological effect called isostatic rebound. The rebound occurs when a portion of the Earth’s crust that loses mass flexes and “floats” upwards due to the intense pressure of the liquid mantle below. Isostatic rebound is a slow process, moving approximately a few millimeters per year, which makes a meaningful change to the Earth’s surface over time.
“An interesting river system exists in the Everest region. The upstream Arun river flows east at high altitude with a flat valley,” study co-author and China University of Geosciences geologist Jin-Gen Dai said. “It then abruptly turns south as the Kosi river, dropping in elevation and becoming steeper. This unique topography, indicative of an unsteady state, likely relates to Everest’s extreme height.”
Mount Everest is not alone, neighboring peaks are growing as well, including the world’s fourth and fifth highest peaks – Lhotse and Makalu. The same isostatic rebound is boosting these mountains by a similar amount as Mt. Everest. However, because Makalu is located closest to the Arun River, the team believes it is seeing a slightly higher rate of uplift. Soon maps will need to be updated to reflect the changes in the world’s highest peaks.