Top 7 Climbing Books To Add to Your Fall Reading List
Sweater weather is undoubtedly the best time to enjoy a new book as you sip on a warm drink and watch the leaves change. While admiring nature's beauty, embrace your adventurous side as you get engrossed in one of these respe climbing books.
Into Thin Air, by Jon Krakauer
In this nonfiction book, Jon Krakauer tells the harrowing story of his experience with the 1996 disaster on Mount Everest. While delving into the events that led up to the tragedy, Krakauer remembers the eight climbers who lost their lives that day. This novel will send chills as the events unfold before you.
Not Without Peril, by Nicholas Howe
Focused on the history of New Hampshire's Presidential Range in the White Mountains, journalist Nicholas Howe uncovers the stories of adventure and tragedy in this famous mountain range. Go back in time as you read this book and learn more about the history of the Presidential Range and those who dared to enter it.
Fearless on Everest: The Quest for Sandy Irvine, by Julie Summers
Join Julie Summers, a great-niece of Sandy Irvine, as she tackles the stories of the famous Mt. Everest duo from 1924, George Mallory and Sandy Irvine. Summers focuses this book on Irvine as she discusses his life before mountaineering and how he became a climber. She shares unpublished letters and photographs that she discovered, revealing additional information about who he was and who he came to be. While Irvine's body remains missing on Mt. Everest, his memory lives on through this book.
Valley of Giants: Stories From Women at the Heart of Yosemite Climbing, by Lauren DeLaunay Miller
Compiled into this book are numerous stories from Yosemite's most iconic women. Contributors include, but are not limited to, Lynn Hill, Steph Davis, Beth Rodden, and Liz Robbins who share their personal stories of first ascents and the obstacles they encountered along the way.
The Sharp End of Life: A Mother's Story, by Dierdre Wolownick
While you may have read Alex Honnold's book, Alone on the Wall, his mother's book is just as raw and compelling. The Sharp End of Life: A Mother's Story, written by Honnold's inspirational mother, provides an inside look at her life and what it was like raising her two successful children. Additionally, she shares her path to becoming a well-accomplished climber later in life. She is an author, musician, educator, climber, and above all, a mother.
Ueli Steck: My Life in Climbing, by Ueli Steck
Known as one of the strongest climbers in the world, the legendary Ueli Steck shares his experiences in the climbing world including his achievements, challenges, and drive to pursue climbing and perform at such high levels. In 2017, Steck lost his life in the mountains and a few months later, his book was published. While reading this memoir, you will learn what drove him to become such an incredible climber and where his passion came from.
The Push: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk and Going Beyond Limits to Climb the Dawn Wall, by Tommy Caldwell
Tommy Caldwell is one of the most well-known climbers out there. This book is a must-read for individuals looking for inspiration and hope. Through his writing, readers can experience a portion of his journey as he takes on his famous free climb of El Capitan's Dawn Wall in Yosemite. Starting from when he was a young child, Caldwell provides a peek at what his life looked like and how he got to where he is now.