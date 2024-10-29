Update: Nimsdai Purja's Historic Mountaineering Feats of 8,000 Meter Peaks
Nimsda Puraj has become a huge name in the mountaineering world. The Nepali-British adventurer has recently set several world records that are going to be incredibly difficult for anyone else to beat.
Earlier in October, he set the record for summitting the 14 peaks without supplemental oxygen. That led to him also breaking the combined record with and without oxygen, as he blew away the previous record by more than five years and five-plus months.
Later in October, he completed the Seven Summits Challenge that includes Everest in the Himalayas, Aconcagua in Argentina, South America, Denali in North America, Mt Elbrus in Russia, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Vinson Massif in Antarctica.
The final peak of that challenge is Carstensz Pyramid, also known as Puncak Jaya in Indonesia. When Nims completed that climb, he became the first person to complete that and both versions of 14 peak.
Another record that he accomplished in October has a slight adjustment. In previous articles highlighting the achievement, it was stated that Nims became the youngest person to ever climb the 8,000-meter peaks 50 times.
In an update provided by Nims and his team, to remain honest and transparent about his accomplishments, a clerical error was found when counting up the 50 peaks. A miscalculation was made when counting up things on a spreadsheet that contained all of the information about his excursions.
There were two trips planned a few years ago that were canceled at the last minute because of COVID-19 lockdowns. As a result, he has made only 48 summits, not 50.
That achievement still deserves recognition, as 48 remains the record for 8000-meter summits by a single person. Nims plans to reach 50 next year, with climbs planned in May to achieve that total.
He and his team should be given credit for noticing a mistake and wanting to make sure that his previous achievements were updated accurately. The climbs will happen eventually and the 50-summit mark will be reached in no time.