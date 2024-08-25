US Army Accomplishes Historic Feat in New York Mountains
Earlier this week, over 200 soldiers from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division accomplished an impressive feat, climbing all 46 High Peaks in New York’s Adirondack Mountain Range as part of Operation Commando Summit. Held on August 20-21, this event marked the first time that a single organization has successfully summited all 46 peaks in one day, both in the division’s history and New York state.
Established in 1943 for high-altitude mountaineering and alpine combat, the 10th Mountain Division earned its reputation during World War II, particularly in the Italian Apennine Mountains. Soldiers scaled steep cliffs and harsh terrain, helping to dismantle German forces in the region.
Sgt. 1st Class John Pearson, an operations NCO and master mountaineer with the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, emphasized the importance of this mission in connecting current soldiers with their unit’s historical roots.
“This event is a poignant reminder of who we are, where we came from, and where we are headed,” Pearson said. “Our heritage as mountain warriors is vital to our identity, and we embrace it fully as we look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”
The 46 High Peaks, which range from 4,000 to over 5,000 feet, present a formidable challenge, even to seasoned mountaineers. The operation required meticulous planning, particularly given New York State’s restrictions on climbing the peaks, such as keeping groups from a single organization at least a mile apart. Limited cell phone reception in the mountains added another layer of complexity, making communication and coordination critical. “We had to time this like a military operation,” said Lt. Col. Max Ferguson, the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment commander. “The only way to pull this off... was to operate as small units in this rugged, austere, isolated terrain.”
For many soldiers, the operation was deeply personal. Capt. Alister McKee, a native of the Adirondacks and commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, spoke about the significance of the 10th Mountain Division conquering the High Peaks in unison.
“The fact that the 10th Mountain Division can go out there and summit them at the same time really speaks to me as a native of the area,” McKee said.
The soldiers remained focused and disciplined despite the unpredictable weather, which brought rain, cold, and the risk of freezing temperatures at higher altitudes. They navigated the rugged terrain, mindful of the dangers that came with it.
“There was nothing technically difficult about these mountains, but they will absolutely kill you or hurt you if you are not paying attention," Ferguson noted.
Beyond the great challenge, Operation Commando Summit was a powerful tribute to the 10th Mountain Division's storied past and a testament to the resilience and readiness of its soldiers. The division honored its alpine legacy by conquering the 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks. It demonstrated the strength and unity needed to face future challenges, showcasing these modern warriors' enduring spirit and meticulous preparation.