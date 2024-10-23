Adventure On SI

What’s it Like Climbing Vermont’s Shockingly Similar Mount Everest Experience?

29029 Everesting, the challenge of climbing 29,029 feet in 36-hours takes place in Stratton, Vermont.

John Waechter

Everesting in Stratton, Vermont
Everesting in Stratton, Vermont / 29029

29029 - Everesting

Everesting is a new category of challenge that is equal parts physical, mental and spiritual. Participants have 36-hours to climb 29,029 feet – the height of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest. Most anyone can climb the mountain once, but do you have the heart and will to do it again and again until you earn the right to say you ‘Everested’? - 29029

29029 was co-founded in 2017 by Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady to create a unique endurance event known as Everesting. The 29029 co-founders have attained many adventure endurance accomplishments individually, including marathons, ultra-marathons, Ironmans, the Race Across America Bike Race, and summiting Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult challenges. 29029 was formed to create a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.

A picture of the founders of 29029
29029 Co-Founders Colin O'Brady, Jesse Itzler, and Marc Hodulich / John Waechter

The Non-Race

Everesting is the ultimate non-race. There are no age-groups, separate gender groups, or other classifications. Everesting is a test between an individual and a mountain - a ‘you’ vs. ‘you’ endeavor while surrounded by fellow climbers and excellent support. When Everesting, participants climb a mountain course held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and repeat - over-and-over again attempting to climb a total of 29,029 feet. Participants have 36 hours to reach this goal, resulting in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of one’s life. – 29029

Everesting at Stratton, Vermont

Everesting takes place for the 6th, and final, time of the 2024 season in Stratton, Vermont beginning October, 24th. This Everesting event follows Everesting in Sun Valley, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Snowbasin, Utah, Whistler BC, and Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. Fall foliage will be in full bloom as Stratton Mountain plays host to the original 29029 challenge. Fall in New England brings extreme beauty and one of the steepest hikes on the 29029 schedule. (Related Article)

Stratton presents a short, steep and straight-up course, making it one of the most efficient climbing routes in the 29029 family. Beginning on Lower Standard ski run, the trail continues in a direct line underneath the gondola along Upper Standard to the summit. The course terrain is comprised of grass, dirt and gravel. The course rises 1,750 feet over 1.35 miles. The Everesting challenge in Stratton requires 17 climbs to achieve 29,029 feet, while accumulating a total of 22.4 miles.

The Seven Summits and ‘Red Hat’

Everesting incorporates the Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents, into the journey. Participants strive to climb the altitude of each of the Seven Summits. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers receive a medal commemorating the highest mountain they climbed. Everesting participants that climb the vertical equivalent of Mt. Everest within the 36-hour time limit earn the coveted Red Hat. The Red Hat is earned, never given or purchased. 29029 does not distinguish who earns the Red Hat first or last – it is simply an honor reserved for those that persevere.

Seven Summits Everesting Medals
• Mt. Kosciuszko Australia 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson Antarctica 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus Europe 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro Africa 19,339 ft.
• Denali North America 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua South America 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest Asia 29,029 ft.

A picture of a board with red hats for Everesting 29029
The Everesting Red Hat / John Waechter

Everesting. A new challenge. An inspiring community.
A chance to invest in yourself.

Published
John Waechter
JOHN WAECHTER

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

Home/Mountaineering Feed Page