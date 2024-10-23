What’s it Like Climbing Vermont’s Shockingly Similar Mount Everest Experience?
29029 - Everesting
Everesting is a new category of challenge that is equal parts physical, mental and spiritual. Participants have 36-hours to climb 29,029 feet – the height of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest. Most anyone can climb the mountain once, but do you have the heart and will to do it again and again until you earn the right to say you ‘Everested’? - 29029
29029 was co-founded in 2017 by Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady to create a unique endurance event known as Everesting. The 29029 co-founders have attained many adventure endurance accomplishments individually, including marathons, ultra-marathons, Ironmans, the Race Across America Bike Race, and summiting Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult challenges. 29029 was formed to create a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
The Non-Race
Everesting is the ultimate non-race. There are no age-groups, separate gender groups, or other classifications. Everesting is a test between an individual and a mountain - a ‘you’ vs. ‘you’ endeavor while surrounded by fellow climbers and excellent support. When Everesting, participants climb a mountain course held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and repeat - over-and-over again attempting to climb a total of 29,029 feet. Participants have 36 hours to reach this goal, resulting in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of one’s life. – 29029
Everesting at Stratton, Vermont
Everesting takes place for the 6th, and final, time of the 2024 season in Stratton, Vermont beginning October, 24th. This Everesting event follows Everesting in Sun Valley, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Snowbasin, Utah, Whistler BC, and Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. Fall foliage will be in full bloom as Stratton Mountain plays host to the original 29029 challenge. Fall in New England brings extreme beauty and one of the steepest hikes on the 29029 schedule. (Related Article)
Stratton presents a short, steep and straight-up course, making it one of the most efficient climbing routes in the 29029 family. Beginning on Lower Standard ski run, the trail continues in a direct line underneath the gondola along Upper Standard to the summit. The course terrain is comprised of grass, dirt and gravel. The course rises 1,750 feet over 1.35 miles. The Everesting challenge in Stratton requires 17 climbs to achieve 29,029 feet, while accumulating a total of 22.4 miles.
The Seven Summits and ‘Red Hat’
Everesting incorporates the Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents, into the journey. Participants strive to climb the altitude of each of the Seven Summits. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers receive a medal commemorating the highest mountain they climbed. Everesting participants that climb the vertical equivalent of Mt. Everest within the 36-hour time limit earn the coveted Red Hat. The Red Hat is earned, never given or purchased. 29029 does not distinguish who earns the Red Hat first or last – it is simply an honor reserved for those that persevere.