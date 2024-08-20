7 Must-See Hidden Attractions to See on Your Trip to Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park is among the most visited in the United States. Located in Maine, it more than makes up for being one of the smallest National Parks in the country with a sublime coastline and 150 miles worth of hiking trails.
Park Loop Road is one of the main attractions at Acadia, but there is plenty to offer in lesser-known spots. Here are seven attractions that are hidden gems and must-see on your next trip to Acadia National Park.
Cadillac Mountain
Cadillac Mountain is the highest point a person can go on the Atlantic Coast. Get a gorgeous view of the ocean itself and some islands as well. Anyone who loves sunrises needs to go to Cadillac Mountain once as it is the first place on the East Coast to see the sun each morning. Reservations can be made and are required for anyone who wants to drive up and park at the summit.
Carriage Roads
One of the things that make Acadia National Park so unique is the non-automobile roads. 45 miles worth of paths with handmade bridges fit in perfectly with the landscape. Horsedrawn carriage tours can be booked to take you through if you wish to rest your legs and not hike or bike for a day. A guide provides you with information about the area as well.
Sand Beach
Aptly named as the largest sandy beach in Acadia National Park. Regular beach activities are prevalent, such as building a sand castle and taking a dip in the water. There are some huge rocks that can also be climbed near the edge of the beach. This is also the starting point of the famed Beehive Loop, but a shorter, less challenging Great Head Trail is also accessible from Sand Beach.
Wonderland Trail
This is a trail that is family-friendly and able to be traveled by virtually anyone. 1.4 miles long, visitors can take in the oceanfront while searching for barnacles, crabs, sponges and snails. Tidepooling also enables people to see unique sea life such as sea stars and hermit crabs. You will be occupied for hours taking in all of the fun.
Hunters Beach
Hunters Beach is a Disney movie scene coming to life. Visiting during low tide will provide people with a look at moss-covered rocks, offering a unique landscape. You can get to Hunters Beach with a quick hike through pine trees that are alongside a babbling brook.
Jordan Pond
3.5 miles of walking trails exist around the shoreline of Jordan Pond. This is where the only full-service restaurant of Acadia National Park operates as well. The Jordan Pond House is known for afternoon tea with popovers (a light roll made from egg batter) and strawberry jam. Getting a reservation is tough, but a picnic can be had overlooking the lake if you don’t get into the restaurant.
Schoodic Peninsula
A 75-minute drive from Bar Harbor, the Schoodic Peninsula isn’t an area many people make it to during their visit. But, those people are missing out. If you want to avoid crowds, this is the place to be. A scenic drive provides views of lighthouses, lobster boats and different areas covered in forests. Pink slabs of granite can be traveled across. Less traveled than other parts of the park, it is managed minimally on purpose to offer something different.