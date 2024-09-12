Elderly Man Suffers 'Significant' Injuries in Biking Accident at National Park
An elderly man had an accident when road biking through Acadia National Park and was left in critical condition.
On the afternoon of September 9, Acadia park rangers responded to a call that a 70-year-old man had fallen off his bike per a news release. His foot had become dislodged from a clip-in pedal on the bike, causing him to lose control and crash.
Though the biker had been wearing a helmet, he still suffered significant injuries after falling off head first. Park rangers were able to perform live saving measures before passing the man over to the Bar Harbor Fire Department who then transported the man to a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter which brought him to the Eastern Maine Medical Center.
No updates have been made available since he was in critical condition at the hospital at the time the release was made.
When the man was on his road bicycle, he was on Park Loop Road by the Cadillac North Ridge Trail crossing.
Park Loop Road is described as "the go-to scenic drive around the east side of Mount Desert Island, connecting Acadia's lakes, mountains, and shoreline. It provides access to popular areas such as Sieur de Monts, Sand Beach, Otter Point, Jordan Pond, and Cadillac Mountain." per the Acadia website.
Though it's a road that many drive through, it's accessible by bicycle and famous for the many scenic stops along the way.
As the man was known to be experienced road bicyclist, it's important to remember to take all safety precautions seriously before going out on a bicycle as it could end up saving your life, no matter your perceived skill level.
Bicycle Safety Tips
Always wear a helmet: No matter the situation, a helmet is the number one piece of equipment needed when riding a bicycle. An accident can happen at any time and the head is a common place to hit when accidents do happen.
Test all bike parts before using it: Check your bike to make sure it's ready to be ridden before embarking on a journey. Make sure nothing feels feeble and all pressure points are secured.
Follow traffic rules: Always, but especially when in an area dominated by cars, follow all traffic signals and guidelines. Use a bike lane when possible.
Wear appropriate clothing: Wearing bright and visible clothing could make it easier to be seen when riding a bike at night.