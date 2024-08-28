Fifth Fatality Occurs in Under One Month at Grand Canyon National Park
A tragedy occurred on the Colorado River on Sunday afternoon as an 80-year-old man died while on a commercial river trip in Grand Canyon National Park.
According to authorities, the man fell out of the boat after it capsized on the river at Fossil Rapid. Shortly after, emergency personnel received a call from a satellite phone at approximately 3:40 p.m., informing them of the situation.
"The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report that CPR was in progress on an 80-year-old male who had entered the river after his boat flipped at Fossil Rapid," the National Park Service wrote in a statement. "Despite the efforts of the group and park rangers flown in by helicopter, all resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful." The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is being withheld at this time and an investigation is in progress with the National Park Service and Coconino County in Arizona.
This is the 5th confirmed fatality at Grand Canyon National Park in under one month. The most recent death occurred last week when 33-year-old Arizona resident, Chenoa Nickerson, tragically lost her life after being carried away in Havasu Creek due to intense flooding. This flooding resulted in over 100 individuals being evacuated.
On August 8, a 20-year-old woman's body was discovered below Twin Overlooks. On August 1, a 43-year-old man was killed in a BASE jumping accident after jumping from Yavapai Point. The day before, a 20-year-old man fell off the South Rim roughly 400 feet to his death.
This has been a catastrophic month for Grand Canyon National Park. Visitors are reminded to follow all regulations and recommendations made by park officials.
Before visiting any park, familiarize yourself with outdoor recreation safety, the predicted weather forecast, and laws and regulations at your intended location.