Golden Spike National Historical Park Set to Host the Winter Steam Festival
The Winter Steam Festival will be held on Dec. 28-30, 2024, providing one last outdoor adventure before we step into 2025.
Utah's unique history will be on full display, and the public is invited to make their way over to Golden Spike National Historical Park to see the Union Pacific Locomotive No. 119. This year, this treasured locomotive will be the spectacle to demonstrate the ultimate power of steam-powered engines.
Golden Spike NHP is home to a 15 mile stretch of the original Transcontinental Railroad, well-preserved by the National Parks Service.
Each year, the annual festival aims to educate visitors, and this year, the show will leave guests with a new wonderment for the past.
The Union Pacific Locomotive No. 119 is a replica of a Victorian-era locomotive, built with the same power and ability to travel along the historic Transcontinental Railroad grade.
Especially during the holidays, steam-powered engines brought together the nation, transporting people from all over the country using the sheer force of steam. The locomotive on center-stage at this year's festival will demonstrate the sights and sounds of the locomotives of the past.
Entry to the park itself comes with a $20.00 fee, but the event does not require any additional admission fees.
Golden Spike NHP strives to keep the public educated and entertained, adding a much-needed spark to the educational process.
Guests have long relished in the opportunity to gather at Golden Spike NHP to learn about the rich railroad history. The park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City, Utah in Promontory, a town that is also home to a Northrop Grumman test facility, largely known for its work on NASA's latest Artemis booster.
This town and its rich history look forward to hosting such a magnificent display of human ingenuity, and hope that guests will take the time to admire the work that pushed this nation forward.
The daily itinerary and steam demonstrations are as follows:
Daily Festival Locomotive Steam Demonstrations:
- 10:00 a.m. No. 119 Locomotive Arrives
- 11:30 a.m. Locomotive Demonstration Run
- 1:00 p.m. Locomotive Demonstration Run
- 3:00 p.m. Locomotive Demonstration Run
- 4:30 p.m. No. 119 Locomotive Departs
Special Presentations:
December 28th at 12:00 and 2 pm
Captivating Tales of Terrace's Utah -Christopher W. Merritt (Utah SHPO)
December 29th at 12:00
National Parks, Tourism, and the Golden Age of Railroad Travel-Dr. Jonathan Fairchild (Park Historian)
December 30th at 12:00
It's Snow Problem-John Kuehnert (Park Guide)
Visitors can find more information, here.