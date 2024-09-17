Grand Canyon National Park Asks for Your Opinion on a Potential Permit Fee Increase
The National Park Service (NPS) released a statement relaying information that Grand Canyon National Park may potentially increase their backcountry permit fees after a proposal was shared on Friday.
Grand Canyon National Park sees millions of visitors each year with 2023 hosting approximately 4,733,705 people. As one of the most visited national parks in the United States, regular maintenance and upkeep comes with a large price.
"The National Park Service last adjusted these fees in April 2024 to better cover the costs of operating the Backcountry Information Center. Funds from this proposed increase will allow the park to fund backcountry activities and park projects that enhance the visitor experience," the NPS stated on September 13.
While the current application fee of $10 would remain the same, the nightly per-person fees would increase. In April 2024, the nightly below-rim price was $15. With this proposal, the cost would increase to $24 per person for each night they stay. Above-rim fees would rise from $4 to $6 per person.
In an attempt to gather public input, the NPS has opened a comment section for public members who would like to contribute to the discussion. The section can be found on the Grand Canyon National Park website and is open for input between September 13 and October 12. Users will be asked to state their names, along with their residential addresses and their comments. The NPS welcomes insight from all individuals who are interested in the matter.
While this plan will not impact day hikers at the park, as backcountry permits are not required for non-commercial day hikes, it will impact overnight campers. For more information on the permit system and regulations, visit Backcountry Permits - Grand Canyon National Park.
If this proposal goes into action, the fee increases will begin on May 1, 2025.