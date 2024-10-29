Hiker Found Dead on Trail in Big Bend National Park
On October 27, park rangers noticed an unattended vehicle at the Marufo Vega trailhead. The car had been parked for several days, causing the rangers to grow concerned. However, on the trail register, they did not see any backpackers listed who were planning to stay the night. At this party trailhead, hikers have the option of taking three different trails: Marufo Vega, Strawhouse, and Ore Terminal Trail.
The park pilot conducted an initial search of the area, but search efforts were unsuccessful.
The next day, October 28, rescue teams set out to locate the individual via aerial and ground search. The teams looked on the three separate trails that can be accessed from the trailhead where his car was parked. On the "rugged" Marufo Trail, the young man's body was discovered which was then removed by the Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Organizations involved in the search included the National Park Service Rangers, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Customs Air and Marine Operations.
The 24-year-old victim's name has not been released at this time as they
"The Marufo Vega Trail is a spectacular yet challenging 14-mile loop that winds through rugged desert and along rock limestone cliffs. No shade or water makes this trail dangerous during the warmed times of year," the National Park Service (NPS) stated.
Big Bend National Park, where the Marufo Vega Trail is located, is in southwest Texas and sees approximately over 500,000 visitors per year.
The National Park Service reminds visitors to be aware of extreme temperatures, even in October. Additionally, carry the 10 Essentials and leave your detailed itinerary at home with a trusted individual.
"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman stated. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker's family and friends."