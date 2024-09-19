How To Make the Most out of a Great Smoky Mountains National Park Fall Adventure
With the fall season upon us, people are planning trips to see the foliage around the United States. One of the most popular destinations to do so in the country is Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Already considered a must-see place by many tourists, the fall time brings even bigger crowds of people to the Tennessee-North Carolina border. As a result, people need to plan accordingly for some of the challenges they will face.
Among the most visited parks, avoiding crowds will be key to enjoying your experience. There are several tools that can be used to help, such as the forecasting calendar shared by the National Park Services.
Normally, the busiest times at the park are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you can arrive before or after that time, you will be able to avoid some of the larger crowds that congregate. Shuttles are available and encouraged for people who are looking to hike to limit automobile congestion in the park.
During the fall, the busiest parts of the park for a scenic drive are Caves Cove Loop Road and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail. People looking for a quieter adventure can check out Look Rock Tower and Foothills Parkway, which offer plenty of gorgeous views.
For anyone hiking, be aware that Laurel Falls Trail will be closed in November for about 18 months. Luckily, plenty of alternate trails exist to be enjoyed such as Little River Trail, Little Greenbrier School, Lynn Camp Prong Cascades or Chasteen Creek Cascade.
Planning ahead is key to avoiding any issues as well. Make sure you have a valid parking pass, which is required for anyone parking a vehicle for longer than 15 minutes. Having backup plans ready is also encouraged to help avoid overcrowding areas.
Do research on the areas you are planning to explore. Temperatures vary depending on where you are in the park by as many as 10 degrees, which could make for a very uncomfortable hike if not clothes properly.
Don’t forget to check what kind of special events will be held at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and which days entrance in are free.
The Plein Air Smokies will be held from September 21st-28th with artists creating work in open air style. Mountain Life Festival is on the 28th of September, coinciding with National Public Lands Day, which is a fee-free day.
Daisy Town Day is a celebration of everything before Great Smoky Mountain National Park was created. On November 2nd from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Elkmont Historic District this will be held.
Veterans Day on November 11th is another free admittance day to the park. Parking tags are not required on free-entry days, which means crowds will certainly be larger than normal.