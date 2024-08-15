Lightning Injures Two Tourists at Arizona National Park
On Monday afternoon, a lightning strike near the rim of iconic Horseshoe Bend in Arizona's Glen Canyon National Recreation Area injured two tourists. According to an official from the National Park Service, the incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. and involved a 22-year-old woman from the Netherlands and a 23-year-old woman from Australia.
The ladies were reported to be standing near the edge of Horseshoe Bend, a viewpoint noted for the haunting view of the Colorado River as it makes a sweeping turn on a sandstone escarpment. Unfortunately, this beautiful scene turned perilous due to the inclement weather.
Explaining the site's notoriety, the NPS called Horseshoe Bend a "social media darling" and one of the "most recognized and visited places in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area," a famous tourist destination that thousands of visitors flock to annually. At the rim, this view represents a fine balance between natural beauty and geological history, where, over millions of years, the Colorado River has carved out its path through the uplifted layers of sandstone that create the dramatic bend that captivates so many.
The NPS also warned visitors to be careful when viewing such open outdoor locations, especially during the monsoon season, from mid-June through September in Arizona. The thunderstorms during this season can be very intense and quite dangerous for people. They warned visitors that when thunder is heard, shelter must be taken instantly; these strikes may happen with little or no warning in open areas such as Horseshoe Bend.
In Monday's incident, the two tourists were struck by lightning and were airlifted in time to the St. George Regional Hospital in Utah. Although the NPS did not reveal any information about the nature of their injuries, the rapid response must have averted a more tragic end.
This incident reminds us how easily a place of great natural beauty, like Horseshoe Bend, can also be dangerous. While many flock here for its breathtaking view and rare natural beauty, they should be aware of its dangers and take measures to mitigate them so incidents like this do not happen.