Missing Hiker in Bryce Canyon National Park Extracted Out of Park by Helicopter
A 47-year-old man intended to complete a day hike in Bryce Canyon National Park earlier this week. However, after failing to return from his hike, rangers at the park were notified.
Bryce Canyon National Park is located in southwestern Utah and is known for its unique geology, drawing in hikers from around the country.
After Bryce Canyon rangers were notified of the missing hiker at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, rescue teams began a search and started at the Swamp Canyon trailhead. According to park officials, after miles of hiking on the trail, the search was called off. However, team members planned to begin searching again at dawn.
In the morning, rescue teams broke off into four groups of two and began searching again, focusing on the area of his last known location.
"After hours of following the tracks while calling for the missing hiker, they [rescue teams] finally received a response," Bryce Canyon National Park stated in a Facebook post. "It took a bit more time to pinpoint his exact location, but the remaining crews responded to the area and together were able to locate the hiker."
Once the hiker was found, the crew took note of his condition and decided the best method of evacuation.
"After spending the night in below freezing temperatures, with very little food and water, the hiker was exhausted and dehydrated but luckily okay," stated officials. "He was extracted from a remote area of the Bryce Canyon backcountry by a helicopter piloted by Utah Department of Public Safety based in St. George, UT and was treated by Garfield County EMS."
The 47-year-old hiker was fortunate to have survived this frightening event. To promote public safety and prevention, officials from Bryce Canyon National Park remind all visitors to plan and prepare for their hiking trips. Such preparation includes bringing plenty of food and water, packing extra clothing layers, and researching your intended hiking destination ahead of time.