6 of the Most Unique Must-See National Parks in United States
The United States has so many gorgeous National Parks to visit. With 63 across 31 states and territories, trips can be planned for years to come if you want to see them all.
While there are some similarities among almost all of the parks, there are some that stick out for how unique they are. Here are six of the most unique National Parks in the United States that are must-see for anyone traveling the country.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Anyone vacationing in Florida is likely seeking out beaches and booming nightlife in vibrant cities. But anyone looking for a natural adventure needs to check out Dry Tortugas National Park. The unique part about this place is that 99 percent of the 100-square-mile park is pristine turquoise-blue waters. Marine life is very visible, providing a fun snorkeling experience.
Only accessible via boat or seaplane about 70 miles west of Key West, the only thing on dry land is Fort Jefferson. History buffs will know that there was once a prison there that held Samuel Mudd, the doctor who set John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg.
Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky will provide adventurers with an experience like none other. There is evidence that the cave system was discovered more than 4,000 years ago by Native Americans before being found again in 1798. More than 426 miles of the longest-known cave system in the world has been mapped out. Artwork can be viewed in the walls of the cave that were created by acidic rain unsealing channels in the rock.
Voyageurs National Park
If you are looking for a boating excursion, look no further than Voyageurs National Park. Located in Minnesota, nearly half of the 218,055 acres are covered in water, making this a boater's paradise. Guided boat tours are available for anyone who isn’t sailing on their own. An incredible view of the Northern Lights can also be seen here.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Two of the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea and Mauna Loa, are located here. Visitors who want to see some volcanic activity rarely leave disappointed. Volcanoes are important in Hawaiian culture, giving visitors a unique experience in more ways than one. Hiking is prevalent along the coastline and rainforests, along with motoring Crater Rim Drive and Chain of Craters Road.
White Sands National Park
White Sands National Park almost sounds like a work of fiction. You can enjoy winter activities, such as sledding, without it being cold or walking across a beach without water. About 275 square miles in the Chihuahuan Desert, the world’s largest gypsum dunefield exists. Cycling and driving are as popular as sledding and hiking the area created by rainfall evaporating and snow melting.
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most recognizable by name. Known as the oldest National Park was established on March 1st, 1872, it is also home to more than 50 percent of the world’s active geysers. Between 500 and 700 eruptions happen yearly, providing visitors with an experience they may not find elsewhere. Elk, grizzly bears and bison free roam here as well through the lands of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.