8 Must Stop Restaurants on Your National Park Adventures
Adventurers know part of having a successful hiking trip is being nourished. Packing salty snacks, plenty of water and electrolytes is imperative so that your body can handle whatever lies ahead.
Sometimes, a little more than trail mix or snacks will be needed. Luckily for travelers, there are restaurants at several national parks that have some of the most delicious delicacies you will come across.
There are incredible breakfast spots on each side of the country. On the west coast in Death Valley National Park, fresh, house-made date bread is to die for. In nearby Coachella Valley, the local dates are sourced and used at The Inn Dining Room.
Take in the breathtaking sights while eating a slice of savory date bread.
On the east coast in Acadia National Park in Maine, another sweet treat awaits.
From Jordan Pond House comes popovers. A light, eggy roll pairs well with their Maine strawberry jam, which is made in-house. If you miss out on popovers for breakfast don’t worry; they are served all day and can even be prepared alongside some bubbly prosecco.
For the lunch crowd, a tasty sandwich awaits you at Mount Rainer National Park at the Paradise Inn Dining Room. This isn’t your child’s grilled cheese with Kraft singles. This one is taken to another level with artisan cheese, carmalized onions and spinach that pairs perfectly with the sweetness of pears and apples.
At Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, another lunch staple is provided. Havey House Cafe at Bright Angel Lodge offers chili that would challenge even the best that Texas has to offer in the category.
Three Sisters Chili is the classic at the Harvey House Cafe, which got its name from the ingredients used. They pay homage to Native American culture using corn, beans and squash, three pillars in their agriculture.
If you’re looking for a heartier meal, two places will blow you away for dinner. The first is located at the Roosevelt Lodge Dining Room at Yellowstone National Park. Moose Drool-Braised Bison Short Ribs are the specialty dish.
No actual Moose Drool is used in the making of this dish; that is the name of the brown ale used to braise the bison short ribs. The Meat is served on a bed of local vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Not too far away at Zion National Park in Utah, Navajo tacos are all the rage at Red Rock Grill. Traditional Navajo bread is fried to perfection and topped with beef chili and a colorful array of vegetables for some fresh burst in the dish.
No good meal is complete without some dessert! At Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, the Skyland Pollock Dining Room serves mile-high blackberry ice cream pie. Decadent blackberry ice cream, meringue and a blackberry compote stacked high is the perfect way to end a day overlooking the park.
Last but not least is Boysenberry Pie at Yosemite National Park in California. Served in Ahwahnee Hotel’s Dining Room, it has been a staple for more than six decades.
A mixture of boysenberry, raspberry, blackberry and loganberries make the filling of this mouth-watering dessert. To top things off, a scoop of vanilla ice cream is added.