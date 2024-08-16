National Park Rangers Recover Body of Paddleboarder at Lake Mead
Earlier this week, Lake Mead National Park released a plea on facebook for people to search for a missing person. Just a few days later, they recovered his body from the water.
Gregory Bell, 58, went on a paddleboarding trip to Lake Mead with five other boarders near Boulder Islands around 8:30 pm local time. A storm hit while they were out and bad conditions threw a few of them off their boards and into water.
Five people were rescued from the storm, but Bell was not. He, along with a few others, were not wearing life jackets while on their boards.
Family and friends of Bell rallied together to create an extensive search that lasted a couple of days, but in the end his body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon by park rangers.
"It is crushing, but I now know the meaning of closure…there is something to be said for it," said his wife, Serena Wanigasekera Bell, in a facebook post. " Thank you for the food, the water, the love, the searching for countless hours in this brutal heat. You have given the girls and I peace knowing we left no stone unturned."
The Boulder Islands are a very popular section of Lake Mead. It is a set of islands near Boulder City, Nev. that are home to clear blue waters.
It is believed that the group was out so late on the water because they were looking to see the beautiful view of the sunset.
While it is a popular spot, with many families visiting daily, it is still important to take all safety precautions possible before heading out on the water.
Paddleboarding Safety Tips
Wear a Life Jacket: This is the number one thing that can be done while in the water, no matter what the activity is. It may be uncomfortable sometimes, but the added benefit of saving a life is certainly worth it.
Use a Leash: Attaching a leash that is connects your ankle/calf to the board can help prevent drifting away and losing your board.
Carry a Communication Device: A small waterproof phone, VHF radio or personal locator beacon kept in a small waterproof bag can also be a way to ensure you are found as quick as possible if you do get lost.