National Parks Services Adding to American World War II Heritage Cities List
The American World War II Heritage Cities Program was created in 2019 to shed light on the importance that different regions played during that trying time. 30 localities are already on the list, which will be expanded.
The National Parks Service announced eight more communities will be designated as American World War II Heritage cities around the country. These places are recognized for the efforts they put in on the home front, which includes manufacturing of defensive equipment, production of items for the military members to use and preparing people around the country for what may be coming their way.
Joining the places already recognized by the program are Calhoun and Ouachita Counties in Arkansas, Plymouth Township in Michigan, Valley City in North Dakota, Municipality of Tiaian & Aguiguan in the Northern Mariana Islanders, Ponca City and Kay County in Oklahoma, North Kingstown in Rhode Island, Sumter City and County in South Carolina and Ogden, Utah.
“World War II not only impacted those who went to war, but also those who carried on the life and work of the home front” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “It’s important we remember that cities and towns both big and small made major contributions at home to the war effort, all of which helped Allied forces defeat the Axis powers.”
Each state or territory in the country is allowed to be designated. While “cities” are part of the name of the program, any sort of local jurisdiction, whether it be a town or county, can be recognized under the banner to preserve the local history.
It is quite an honor to receive, ensuring that these places' history is remembered forever for how much they aided the country during World War II. Everyone was impacted in some capacity and did their part.
There are still plenty of states and territories that remain without representation that can be nominated. Criteria for what those places need to be eligible for nomination are also shared on the National Parks Service website.