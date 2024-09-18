Adventure On SI

National Parks Services Adding to American World War II Heritage Cities List

Several communities are being added to the American World War II Heritage Cities list.

Kenneth Teape

The American Heritage Museum in Hudson presented the program, \"Remembering Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Entry into World War II,\" Dec. 7, 2022. Pearl Harbor Remembrance 5
The American Heritage Museum in Hudson presented the program, \"Remembering Pearl Harbor and the U.S. Entry into World War II,\" Dec. 7, 2022. Pearl Harbor Remembrance 5 / Daily News and Wicked Local Staff Photo/Art Illman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The American World War II Heritage Cities Program was created in 2019 to shed light on the importance that different regions played during that trying time. 30 localities are already on the list, which will be expanded.

The National Parks Service announced eight more communities will be designated as American World War II Heritage cities around the country. These places are recognized for the efforts they put in on the home front, which includes manufacturing of defensive equipment, production of items for the military members to use and preparing people around the country for what may be coming their way.

Joining the places already recognized by the program are Calhoun and Ouachita Counties in Arkansas, Plymouth Township in Michigan, Valley City in North Dakota, Municipality of Tiaian & Aguiguan in the Northern Mariana Islanders, Ponca City and Kay County in Oklahoma, North Kingstown in Rhode Island, Sumter City and County in South Carolina and Ogden, Utah.

“World War II not only impacted those who went to war, but also those who carried on the life and work of the home front” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “It’s important we remember that cities and towns both big and small made major contributions at home to the war effort, all of which helped Allied forces defeat the Axis powers.” 

Each state or territory in the country is allowed to be designated. While “cities” are part of the name of the program, any sort of local jurisdiction, whether it be a town or county, can be recognized under the banner to preserve the local history.

It is quite an honor to receive, ensuring that these places' history is remembered forever for how much they aided the country during World War II. Everyone was impacted in some capacity and did their part.

There are still plenty of states and territories that remain without representation that can be nominated. Criteria for what those places need to be eligible for nomination are also shared on the National Parks Service website.

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/National Parks Feed Page