National Public Lands Day 2024: How to Get Involved
In 1994, National Public Lands Day (NPLD) became an annual event to clean and restore public lands. On September 28, this annual event will kick off with thousands of volunteers from across the country chipping into the efforts.
The event is primarily led by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) which partners with the National Park Service. The associated theme this year is "National Public Lands Day: Together for Tomorrow."
According to the National Park Service, in 2023, over 130 national parks held NPLD events in which roughly 7,600 volunteers graciously donated 41,500 volunteer hours. This event is known for being the largest single-day volunteer turnout in the country.
NPLD is one of six days in the year where visitors can enter national parks for free as a way to encourage outdoor participation and awareness. Along with a fun trip to a park, thousands of people choose to partake in a volunteer project.
"From trail maintenance to tree planting, beach clean-ups to forest bathing, and more, volunteers of all ages and abilities will roll up their sleeves and join forces for a common goal - stewarding America's natural resources for future generations to enjoy," stated the NEEF.
In order to maintain and care for the environment around us, it takes effort from everyone. National Public Lands Day not only works toward restoration, but it also aims to build community and togetherness.
This year, there are several NPLD events that are still in need of volunteers. Some of the events will take place at Mount Rainier National Park, Creek Cleanup in Oklahoma, Mount Morris Dam - Invasive Species Removal in New York, and Dark Sky Monitoring in Utah. Visit volunteer.gov to view each opportunity near you and your family.
Individuals who volunteer on the 28th may earn a free one-day pass to any national park in the United States depending on the project you are working on.
If you choose to participate in this event in any way, the National Park Service asks that you share your outdoor activity to social media and use the hashtags #NPLD and #NPSVolunteer.