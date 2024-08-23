One Dead After Horrific Accident at Arches National Park
It was a sad day on one of the most popular hiking trails in the United States as a visitor passed away at Arches National Park in Utah.
A 58-year-old woman was mid-hike on the afternoon of August 20 at the Delicate Arches trail when she underwent a medical emergency, per a release from the park officials.
Park rangers, Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical all responded to the scene after she was found and help was requested. CPR was initiated on the scene, but it was unsuccessful and the visitor was pronounced dead on the trail.
The local sheriff's office and National Park Service are currently undergoing an investigation and no other information, including the woman's name, has been made available to the public.
The Delicate Arch trail is one of the most popular structures available in the national park. The trail to see it is three miles long and is an uphill climb. It is easy to make the mistake of thinking it is an easier trip than it is.
"Carefully consider weather conditions (summer heat or winter ice) and your own health and fitness before beginning this hike," warns the NPS on the official page for the trail. "Rangers frequently rescue people who underestimated the trail's difficulty."
It is the largest free-standing arch in the park, making it a must-see structure for those around it. Just because a lot of people see it on a regular basis, it's important to take proper precautions.
Quick Hiking Safety Tips
Bring more water than necessary: It is a good idea to take more water than you would ever think you would need. Dehydration is one of the leading causes of issues on hiking trails and having extra water left over in case something goes wrong can save your life.
Trekking Pole: When going uphill or across uneven ground, a pole can help keep balance. It will reduce strain on your body and give relief to your knees.
Tell someone your plan: Never leave for a hike without someone knowing where you are going and when to expect you back.
It has been a rough month for Arches National Park as one of the most famous landmarks collapsed a little over a week ago.
The 190 million-year-old structure known as the "Double Arch" came crashing down much to the dismay of the millions of visitors that it gets each year.