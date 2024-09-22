Personnel Working Hard To Slow Flint Gap Fire in Great Smoky Mountains
For almost a month, firefighters have been attempting to curtail the Flint Gap Fire that has been raging on in the Great Smoky Mountains.
On the evening of August 26th, a report was filed to the park that there was a fire close to Hannah Mountain, which is located south of Abrams Creek. After an investigation was done, it was revealed that the start of the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Luckily, no structures were damaged at the time and none are threatened still at this time. But, nearly a month after the wildfire began, personnel are still working hard attempting to contain the flames.
In an update provided by the National Park Service, the Flint Gap Fire is estimated to be 50 percent contained with approximately 58 acres of land being damaged.
A very positive update was provided by the NPS release shared on September 20.
“Yesterday, firefighters were able to safely access the fire, located in a steep, remote area of the park, to successfully secure much of the fire edge. Few areas are burning along the fire edge; however, a wildfire is not contained until fire managers determine that a fire is not likely to spread beyond its perimeter.”
Given how difficult has been to access parts of the park where the fire rages on, the Olympic Wildland Fire Module arrived at the Great Smoky Mountains on Friday.
Per the release, “Wildland fire modules are highly skilled and trained personnel who specialize in working on remote, inaccessible wildfires. They are able to work on remote fires for up to seven days at a time without additional resupply. The module will be staying at the fire for the next several days to continue to secure the fire perimeter and extinguish hot spots.”
While the fires haven’t caused any damage, precautions are still being taken to ensure the safety of anyone who is visiting the park. Parson Branch Road, along with some of the other trails around the park and campsites in the backcountry are temporarily closed because of the fires.
Hopefully, things can go back to 100 percent normal in Gatlinburg sooner rather than later.