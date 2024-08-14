Another Visitor Passes Away Due to Heat-Related Issue in Death Valley National Park
Death Valley is known as the hottest and driest National Park in the country, but is still home to over a million visitors each year.
It has been an unfortunate summer so far as park officials recently shared the news of the second heat-related death since the start of July.
Peter Hayes Robino, 57, returned from a trip to the Natural Bridge Trail as bystanders noticed odd behavior. He refused any help and got into his car. He proceeded to drive off a 20-foot embankment.
Bystanders came to his assistance and called 911. The National Park Service arrived shortly after but were unable to help him as he was declared dead within the hour.
The official autopsy concluded that he died of hyperthermia after conditions reaching 119 degrees Fahrenheit.
“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a statement. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”
It was the second time that Reynolds warned visitors to be careful about when and how they go about their trips.
"High heat like this can pose real threats to your health,” said the Superintendent following the death of a motorcyclist at the beginning of July. “While this is a very exciting time to experience potential world record setting temperatures in Death Valley, we encourage visitors to choose their activities carefully, avoiding prolonged periods of time outside of an air-conditioned vehicle or building when temperatures are this high.”
The day of the cyclist's passing, temperatures reached 128F. That was the highest recorded level since 2007. Overall, July was the hottest month in the history of the National Park.
The heat had gotten so intense that emergency flight helicopters were unable to fly safely to provide help despite being called.
Five other motorcyclists in a group of six had also been treated on-site and/or transported to advanced care, but were able to be released.
The park sent out the following advisory to those looking to visit Death Valley:
- Avoid the heat by staying in or near air-conditioning,
- Not hike after 10 am at low elevations,
- Drink plenty of water, and
- Eat salty snacks.
If you feel the need to visit any time soon, please take any and all necessary precautions as it is incredibly dangerous. Waiting until winter months can allow for more hiking opportunities while spring months are the most popular.