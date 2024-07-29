California Wildfire Has Grown Larger Than Los Angeles as Millions Put on Alert
California is no stranger to wildfires, but one in particular is getting incredibly large.
SkyNews reported that millions have been placed under air quality alerts following the largest fire in the state so far. It has grown to encompass an area larger than the city of Los Angeles, causing a lot of damage.
The blaze is being referred to as the 'Park Fire' and covers an area of over 360,000 acres of land.
"We’re continuing to see dangerous conditions – our firefighters and emergency responders are working day and night to protect our communities,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom per the independent. “Californians must heed warning from local authorities and take steps to stay safe.”
Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, has been identified as the man under suspicion of intentionally starting the fire last Wednesday.
"An unknown male was seen pushing a car that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. yesterday," said a press release from the Butte Country District Attorney. "The car went down an embankment approximately 60 feet and burned completely, spreading flames that caused the Park Fire."
Stout's court date is set for Monday.
While no injuries or fatalities have been reported due to the fire, at least 100 structures have been destroyed so far.
Over 4,000 firefighters have been tasked with keeping the fire under control as thousands in the area have been urged to begin evacuations.
Per ABC News, this is now the seventh-largest fire recorded in the history of California.
Wildfire Safety Tips
- If caught outside, look for bodies of water: It's important to not try to outrun the flames and rather head for a body of water to hide in.
- If inside, get an air purifier: Purifying the air being breathed is key to staying healthy and avoiding longterm damage.
- Also if inside, wear respirator: In addition to an air purifier, wearing a respirator can protect the lungs.
- Wash off any ash: It's important to wash away any ash that makes skin contact as fast as possible.
- Be wary of drinking water: Check local advisories before consuming any water.