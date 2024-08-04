Death Valley National Park Sets Record For Hottest Month
Death Valley National Park is renowned for the extremes that it reaches. Located on the border of California and Nevada, it is just east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Anyone visiting needs to be prepared for some dry, hot temperatures.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the world, 134 degrees Fahrenheit, was recorded at Death Valley National Park in 1936. It is the driest place in North America, and the largest national park in the country, flanked by the Great Basin and Mojave deserts.
Plants and wildlife have adapted to the harsh desert elements present at Death Valley. But, even they had to be surprised by what was felt in July.
According to the National Park Service, the month of July was the hottest ever recorded at Death Valley. An average of 108.5 degrees Fahrenheit (42.5 degrees Celsius) was recorded, breaking the previous record of 108.1 (42.3 Celsius), which was recorded in 2018.
There were some truly scorching days of heat in July. The average high in July was 121.9 degrees and nine times it reached at least a sweltering 125 degrees. There were only seven days the entire month that didn’t reach 120 degrees, as the national park lived up to its name.
Furnace Creek’s weather station recorded a single high in July of 129.2 degrees. Anyone who was visiting couldn’t even escape the heat and get relief at nighttime. Temperatures regularly stayed in the high 90s and low 100s.
The average temperature overnight was an uncomfortable 95.2 degrees. In several instances, park rangers needed to respond to life-threatening heat-related issues. There was one fatality recorded that heat played a part. Another incident involved a person losing their flip flop on sand dunes and suffering second-degree burns.
“We just experienced the hottest month in history in the hottest place on Earth! Six of the 10 hottest summers have come in the past 10 years, which should serve as a wake up call,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, via NPS. “Record-breaking months like this one could become the norm as we continue to see global temperatures rise. Visitors to the park should plan ahead and come prepared to face extreme temperatures during the summer months.”
Rangers are urging anyone who is visiting Death Valley to take extra precautions. Don’t travel too far away from air-conditioned vehicles or buildings and remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Salty snacks will help keep your body nourished, while sunscreen and hats are encouraged to be worn as well.