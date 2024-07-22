Grand Canyon National Park Named 'Most Deadly' in United States
Amid an alarming amount of deaths occurring at National Parks across the United States, there have been many questions about which park actually is the deadliest park in the nation.
In recent weeks, there have been multiple deaths at different parks in the United States. Most have been hiking and heat related incidents.
With all of the concern and questions about the deadliness of National Parks, a list has been created that shows which parks are the most deadly.
According to a study from Fox Weather, Grand Canyon National Park has tied for being the "most deadly" national park in the United States.
Just how dangerous is the Grand Canyon National Park? The study shows that one out of every 503,000 people are at risk of dying in the park.
As pointed out in the article, 165 people have passed away at the Grand Canyon since 2007.
While the Grand Canyon was tied for first, another extremely dangerours park is none other than Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska. Fox Weather has shared that one out of every 126,000 are at risk for dying due to the abundance of glaciers and volcanoes.
Between the Grand Canyon National Park and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, the top of the list is well represented.
The other eight parks that made the list are Isle Royale National Park, North Cascades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, Big Bend National Park, Denali National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, and Mount Rainier National Park.
Hopefully, more caution will be taken moving forward at parks across the nation. Going hiking or simply going out into a park is not something to take lightly.
The deaths that have occurred recently will hopefully open eyes and educate park visitors.