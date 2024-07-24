Hydrothermal Explosion Causes Volcanic Damage in Yellowstone National Park
At approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officials were called to the scene at Biscuit Basin after a hydrothermal explosion occurred. The explosion is believed to have stemmed from a location near Black Diamond Pool, a popular tourist attraction in Yellowstone National Park.
What visitors hoped would be an enjoyable day, quickly turned into a frightening experience. Park visitor, Vlada March, noticed the steam and pulled out her phone to record the incident. Shown in her video is the vast amount of debris and water violently shooting into the air. After March posted the video online, it went viral across social media platforms.
The National Park Service assured the public by stating, “Today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity.”
According to the USGS, a hydrothermal eruption occurs when hot water flashes to steam beneath the ground. The violent uprising of rocks, water, and debris is a direct result of this action.
No injuries were reported, but the boardwalks have been damaged. Biscuit Basin is currently closed off to visitors until further notice.
The staff members at Yellowstone National Park and the USGS plan to continue monitoring the vicinity.