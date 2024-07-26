Rest Stop Being Revolutionized Near Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the United States. Nearly four million people visit the park every year, making it the sixth most visited in the country.
But, there is something that Yosemite is going to have that no other national park in the world currently does. Rivian is bringing a modernized take on rest stops near the park.
A first-of-its-kind rest stop has been opened in Groveland, California, 24 miles east of Yosemite’s western entrance. This could change rest stops as we know around national parks, as Rivian is bringing a ton of perks to their Groveland spot, which is the first of many planned.
“As much as we want to keep people moving on their journey, we also want to make sure they know that when they stop at one of our Charging Outposts, they’re in for a relaxing and recharging pit stop,” said Liz Guerrero, Senior Director of Environments at Rivian. “We want people to feel really good about the experience and for it to add to their journey.”
An abandoned gas station was there before the renovations took place. It has now been repurposed into their first Charging Outpost.
This rest stop has some similarities to the Rivian Spaces that are opening up around the country. A large lounge area furnished with couches and seats is available where travelers can rest, relax and even read a book in the library.
At this location, there are special amenities, such as a make-your-own trail mix station to buy. Complimentary water and coffee are also offered so you can load up before you get to Yosemite.
It will be open to the public every day from 7 am - 7 pm. However, anyone who has a Rivian will have access to five charging stations 24 hours a day, as well as restrooms.
The Yosemite Charging Outpost isn’t the only exciting thing that Rivian has built near the park. As shared on the Rivian website, even more charging stations have been opened.
“...Rivian recently opened a Rivian Adventure Network charging site near the eastern entrance of Yosemite in Lee Vining, California. Rivian has also installed 58 Waypoints chargers across 11 sites at popular destinations within the Yosemite Valley, providing expanded access to Yosemite National Park and unlocking even more electric adventures to one of the largest and most undisturbed natural habitats in the Sierra Nevada.”
This is an exciting debut for Rivian in a new sort of market. It will be interesting to see how travelers receive this, as we could see other EV companies try and do the same thing if all goes well.