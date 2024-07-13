Shocking Car Crash at Yellowstone National Park Sees Vehicle Drive Into Acidic Geyser
Yellowstone National Park is one of the most traveled national parks across the entire United States.
Loaded with beautiful geysers, amazing hiking, and nature galore, the park is an amazing experience for visitors. However, on Friday, a wild situation saw a car end up crashing directly into a geyser.
The vehicle, which was carrying five passengers, went off the road and into a semi-centennial geyser thermal pool.
At this point in time, the names of the passengers have not been released by officials.
Thankfully, the people in the car were able to escape the 105-degree Fahrenheit acidic water following the crash, according to spokesperson Morgan Warthin.
"All five occupants exited the vehicle on their own, and each individual was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
Due to the crash, the road was forced to be closed for around two hours. The SUV had to be salvaged from nine feet of water.
The Semi-Centennial Geyser has not been active since 1992.
Yellowstone National Park has over 10,000 geysers like the one the car drove into throughout the park. There are also five different kinds of hydrothermal features at the park.
While the people have escaped without serious injuries, the incident is still under investigation. Hopefully, this is the last car that will drive into a geyser for a long time.
In other Yellowstone National Park news, it has been released that the wilderness area was increased to a "high" level of fire danger. Campfires will only be permitted "within established fire rings in campgrounds."