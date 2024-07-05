Suspect Dead, Ranger Injured in Shooting at Yellowstone National Park
The night of July 3 and into the morning of July 4, significant Ranger and law enforcement were present at Cayon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park.
The officers were responding to reports of an individual who was armed and making threats. After contacting the person, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was killed. One Ranger was injured in the gunfight.
Reports from the news release stated that the ranger was in stable condition at the hospital. No identity was released.
Canyon Village is in the central part of the park just south of Tower Falls. During the incident and following, the eatery at the Canyon Lodge, the visitor center and the general store were shut down.
The FBI is leading the investigation with support from the National Park Service special agents. While the investigation is underway an area around the Canyon Lodge complex will remain closed.
The National Park Service statement assured that there are no active threats to the public.
The identity of the shooter is not being released at this time.