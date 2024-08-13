Top 6 Most Visited National Parks as Summer Winds Down
As summer begins to wind down, kids head back to school and the last rush to National Parks across the United States takes place, we pondered a question: what are the most visited National Parks?
Visitor numbers don't necessarily make a National Park the "best" but sometimes it indicates ease of access, trails that accommodate beginners all the way to experts as well as weather conditions of each park.
Let's get to it! Here are the six most visited National Parks in the United States.
6. Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park, created in 1890, has a special place in many an adventurer's heart as one of the most iconic parks in the United States. Over 4 million visitors a year flock to California to see the beautiful mountains, waterfalls, and of course, the seven-mile long canyon that is Yosemite Valley.
5. Rocky Mountain National Park
It comes as little surprise that Rocky Mountain National Park lands on this list as the park lies just 55 miles northwest of Denver. It makes for easy driving access after landing in Denver.
Created in 1915, the park sees about 4.1 million visitors a year, a number that continues to grow every single and break records. In addition to ease of access, the weather is usually great and everything from mountains to alpine tundra to wetlands and even its waterfalls keep bringing visitors back year after year and generation after generation.
4. Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park, famous for becoming the world's first National Park, sits at fourth on this list with just over 4.5 million visitors annually. While it lies mostly in Idaho, it does span across three states. Visitors enjoy seeing Old Faithful geyser, the sub-alpine biosphere as well as the unique wildlife within the park.
Perhaps the only factor holding this park from being higher on the list is the amount of travel it takes most to access this particular park.
3. Zion National Park
Located in Utah, Zion National Park is know for its incredible rock towers, vertical cliffs, and unique geography that allow for some pretty interesting plant and animal diversity. Former in 1919, Zion sees about 5 million visitors a year. Zion is easy to access from Las Vegas as it's only a 170 mile drive. It's an incredible attraction for its uniqueness as well as its popularity in multiple movies and Westerns.
2. Grand Canyon National Park
What is more iconic, at least naturally, for the United States National Park network than the Grand Canyon? Located 80 miles from Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon National Park attracts over 5 million visitors a year as they take in the 277 mile long canyon that can span up to 18 miles wide.
While the canyon itself has formed over 2 billion years, the park was created in 1919 at the nation's 15th National Park.
1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park easily takes the title of the most visited National Park every year, with nearly 13 million visitors, almost three times second place. 800-plus miles of hiking trails, spanning two states, both of which are highly popular to visit (Tennessee and North Carolina) as well as cool weather for many to escape to make this one a no-brainer.
With nearly everything a beginner hiker to an experienced adventurer could want, along with easy access and unimaginable freedome, this one likely won't be unseated from the top spot for quite some time.