Update: Shooter at Yellowstone National Park July 4 Incident Identified
On the morning of July 4, 2024, a grave incident unfolded at Yellowstone National Park, resulting in the death of an armed individual and the injury of a law enforcement ranger. The encounter took place near Canyon Village, a central area of the park, altering the day's festive atmosphere into one of alarm and urgency.
The series of events began shortly after midnight when Yellowstone’s 911 dispatch center received a distressing report from a woman claiming she had been held against her will by a man armed with a gun. She identified the man as Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, 28, from Milton, Florida. She recounted Fussner’s threats to kill her and others, including his alleged plans to target July 4th celebrations both within and outside the park.
Yellowstone law enforcement, responding to the woman's report, later found Fussner’s vehicle abandoned in the Canyon area. Assessing the threat as severe, they mobilized over 20 rangers, including members of the park’s special response team, to safeguard visitors and staff while they searched for the suspect.
By approximately 8 a.m., the situation escalated when rangers located Fussner at the Canyon Lodge, where he approached the service entrance while firing a semi-automatic rifle. At the time, the lodge housed around 200 people, including employees and visitors. Law enforcement engaged with Fussner, and during the exchange, he was fatally shot, and one ranger sustained injuries to a lower extremity.
Emergency medical care was promptly provided to both the injured ranger and Fussner; however, Fussner succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The injured ranger was later transported to a nearby hospital and is reported to have been released in stable condition. Fortunately, there were no other physical injuries among those present.
The incident has triggered a full investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with the support of the National Park Service (NPS), Xanterra Parks and Resorts—Fussner's employer—and other agencies. In alignment with NPS policy, the law enforcement rangers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. Further, the NPS has committed to releasing body-worn camera footage of the incident within 30 days to maintain transparency.
Superintendent Cam Sholly commended the rangers' prompt and decisive actions, which he credited with preventing further harm. "Thanks to the heroic actions of our law enforcement rangers, many lives were saved," stated Sholly. He affirmed the ongoing efforts to support everyone affected by this tragic event and appreciated the collaborative response from multiple agencies.
As the community and visitors to Yellowstone National Park process this distressing incident, the area around Canyon Lodge remains closed to the public to facilitate the ongoing investigation. The park assures that there are no active threats currently and is focusing on supporting all those impacted while dealing with the aftermath of this unforeseen tragedy.