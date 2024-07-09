Visitors Welcome Back to Denali National Park Following Wildfire Containment
Denali National Park is set to reopen to visitors following a series of devastating wildfires that swept through the region. Park officials have worked tirelessly to assess and mitigate the damage, ensuring the safety and accessibility of trails, campsites, and visitor facilities. The reopening is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 4:30 a.m.
With the reopening, Denali National Park is once again ready to welcome adventurers and nature enthusiasts. However, some areas of the park will remain restricted or under observation as ongoing recovery efforts continue. Visitors are advised to stay informed about trail conditions and adhere to safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Updated trail maps, clearly marked restricted zones, and advisories on fire safety and wildlife interactions have been implemented to assist visitors.
According to the National Park Service, normal operations will resume, with the exception of Riley Creek Campground and Day Use Area, and the Horseshoe Lake Trail, which will remain closed due to ongoing firefighting and support activities in the area. The timing of the Wednesday opening is consistent with the recommendations of the Alaska Complex Incident Management Team working on the fire.
“We appreciate the hard work of the firefighters to reduce the fire threat to park facilities,” said Brooke Merrell, superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve. “We extend our deepest appreciation to Denali Borough, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Morning Star Baptist Church, Tri-Valley Community Library, Neighbor to Neighbor, and Alaska Baptist Disaster Relief who sheltered and fed many of our evacuees. The support and cooperation with our community partners through this challenging incident has been amazing.”
Park visitors can exect to enjoy the Denali Visitor's Center, dog sled demonstrations, tours and bus adventures, along with just the pure spectacular views.
“We understand the impact that the fire closure has had on our staff, community residents, local businesses, and visitors,” adds Merrell. “Thank you for your patience as we diligently work to ensure public safety so we can soon welcome you back to Denali National Park and Preserve.”