Scaling New Heights: The Must See Destinations for Beginner Rock Climbers
Looking to get into a new adventure activity and want to try rock climbing? It can be intimidating at first, but there are plenty of different places to learn how to do it enjoyably and safely.
Where can a beginner start? Here are some must-see destinations for the beginner rock climber.
Joshua Tree National Park
A very popular destination for climbers of all levels, Joshua Tree has a little bit of something for everyone. The terrain is a little flatter here than other popular areas Californians like to visit, such as Yosemite, which makes it a good place for your first big climb.
With more than 8,000 climbing routes, you can avoid big crowds hitting some of the lesser traveled areas. Top rope climbing is what many people will learn if they practice indoors and Joshua Tree has at least 100 such routes set up among the 1000 that are graded 5.8 and below.
Smith Rock State Park
Located in Oregon, 30 miles, give or take, outside of Bend, Smith Rock has over 1,500 routes for climbers to travel and 170 of them are graded 5.8 or below. Regarded as the birthplace of American climbing, it is a must-see for anyone just starting out.
Kindergarten Crack is a nice one for beginners, while views of Crooked River can also be had. If you are feeling confident and ready to move up in difficulty, Double Time is a good challenge.
Moab
Located in eastern Utah, Moab is right in one of the most popular climbing areas in the country. There could be some lines waiting to do your climb, but it is worthwhile for anyone just getting their feet wet with the sport.
This route is made popular because of how easily accessible it is and the level of difficulty to climb, which is low. The sandstone structures to climb are popular, as you can simultaneously take a trip alongside the Colorado River.
North Conway
Located about 145 miles away from Boston, North Conway, New Hampshire is the crown jewel of rock climbing in the region. While popular, this is a place to go to avoid big crowds, as it gets busy usually only on holiday weekends.
Loaded with easy-to-moderate climbs, this is an ideal place for a novice to gain experience. Mount Washington Valley creates some breathtaking photography opportunities and the fall foliage in the region is worth seeing on its own.
Red River Gorge
Located in the east through central Kentucky, Red River Gorge is considered by many to be the premier climbing destination in the United States. Scale sandstone cliffs, with 370 routes being rated 5.8 or lower.
The aptly named “Practice Wall” provides beginners a chance to really hone their craft before heading out on bigger adventures. Miguel’s Pizza is a must-stop for anyone visiting and climbing in the area for all sorts of delicious carb-filled meals.