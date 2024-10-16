Senior-Aged People Need To Visit These National Parks in the United States
Visiting and exploring national parks is something that everyone, regardless of age, should be able to enjoy. Alas, there are some people who believe that the older they get, the tougher it will be to get out there.
While there may be some intimidation conquering some regions of the United States at an advanced age, there is still plenty for seniors to take in. Some parks even have trails designed specifically to ease the difficulty of the trip.
Jacqueline Kehoe, a Yahoo Creator, put together a list of the best national parks in the country for seniors to visit.
Before starting your journey, it is highly recommended they take advantage of the American the Beautiful Senior Pass, which provides access to the parks for life at a one-time fee. Also, grab a national parks passport to document all of your adventures.
The first suggestion by Kehoe is Denali National Park in Alaska.
This is where you can see the highest peak in North America. Access to see their unique wildlife and wilderness is accessible for seniors, shuttles can take visitors through the rugged terrain that would otherwise be difficult to travel.
If you want to get some exercise in and walk, McKinley Station Trail is 1.6 miles long and flat, taking you through the forest along Riley Creek.
Another must-see attraction in Alaska is Kenai Fjords National Park. Glaciers and marine life are what bring visitors here, as boat tours are offered to take in everything the area has to offer. Glacier View Loop is offered for people who prefer to stay on land and it is paved.
Next is Grand Canyon National Park. South Rim paths are paved and flat and wheelchair accessible. El Tovar Hotel has views everyone can enjoy.
Rim Trail is where anyone adventurer looking to do some exploring, but not to be challenged physically. Desert View Drive is recommended for anyone who wants to take in the scenery in their automobile.
At Yosemite National Park in California, wheelchair accessibility is provided along with the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail. The waterfall with the biggest drop in the park can be seen here.
The popular Half Dome can be seen by driving Glacier Point Road for a relaxing time.
Acadia National Park in Maine presents its challenges to hikers given the East Coast terrain. But Park Loop Road will provide everyone the chance to see the biggest draws of the park, such as Cadillac Mountain, which is the highest point on the East.
Jordan Pond Path is recommended for seniors who want to explore on foot. Make sure you stop at Jordan Pond House for popovers before making the trek to The Bubbles.
Kehoe also loves Acadia's shuttle system.
In Utah, Bryce Canyon National Park provides a unique experience with the hoodoo rock formations and landscapes you won’t see anywhere else. Sunset Point and Sunrise Point are two of the popular places that offer views without strenuous activity to reach them.
The Bryce Canyon Scenic Drive, which is 18 miles long, gives visitors a chance to see everything the park has to offer, with a few spots to pull over and take it all in.
Back on the East Coast, Virginia is where Shenandoah National Park resides. 105 miles of driving can be done through the Blue Ridge Mountains as anyone with access to a vehicle can enjoy these views.
Now is the time to visit with the cooler temperatures and changing colors of the trees and leaves offering an incredible viewing experience.
Further down south, a visit to Everglades National Park in Florida can be made. The Shark Valley Tram Tour is 15 miles of exploration in the wetlands, seeing exotic birds, alligators and all sorts of wildlife native to the area.
Anhinga Trail is highly recommended for its low level of difficulty given how flat and short the boardwalk trail is. Guided boat tours are also highly recommended.
Last but not least is Yellowstone National Park, which spans Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. This is the world’s first national park where Old Faithful Geyser is the main attraction.
Getting to the geyser is accessible for everyone, even if you are in a wheelchair, to see an eruption up close and personal. Upper Geyser Basin also provides walkways that are in place for safety as much as easing the trip.
The 142-mile Grand Loop Road will provide people a chance to see all of the popular spots. Pulloffs and overlooks are accessible so you can see everything without having to make a treacherous hike.