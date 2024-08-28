Adventure On SI

Swarms of Bees Lead to Extreme Measures at Joshua Tree National Park

Swarms of bees have resulted in Joshua Tree National Park taking extreme measures.

Joshua Tree National Park is famous for its Joshua trees and rocks.
Joshua Tree National Park is famous for its Joshua trees and rocks.

During a hot summer day, there isn’t anything quite as refreshing as a nice glass of water. Evidently, that is something humans have in common with bees.

The flying insects in search of some refreshments have led to parts of Joshua Tree National Park being closed recently. Seeking out water in warm temperatures, swarms of bees converged on the park, leading to conditions that were deemed unsafe.

Whether it was water on the ground or people sweating, bees were attracted to the area which led to closures. The Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking lots, bathrooms and campgrounds were all shuttered as a result.

“In the summer, water becomes scarce and bees seek water sources just like our other park wildlife,” a post from park officials reads. “However, this can include condensation from air conditioners, visitor sweat, and bathrooms.”

There is hope that closing off those areas of the park will lead to the bees having to find water elsewhere as it won’t be readily available. Without air conditioning being used in the building or people sweating, they will seek refuge in other places.

When those parts of Joshua Tree will reopen is anyone’s guess. Officials have said that it could take about a week for bees to fully evacuate the area.

Bees heading to the park when temperatures rise isn’t a new phenomenon. But, the number of insects has been higher and the danger is that it doesn’t take big bodies of water to get their attention.

Several incidents of the bees stinging people were reported. One person, who spoke to Sandra McDonald of The Los Angeles Times, revealed she was stung for the first time in her life by bees attempting to drink her sweat.

Another person said their RV became under attack when an open water jug attracted bees. Rangers helped draw the insects away by pouring water on a trail away from the people. To get rid of the remaining bees, it was recommended that they drive until they flew away.

Earlier in August, in Jurupa Valley, a scary incident occurred when a man was stung over 200 times. His two horses were killed in the unfortunate attack as well.

