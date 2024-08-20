Tech Giant Launches Unique Way to Support National Parks
As the U.S. National Park Service celebrates its 108th anniversary this week, tech giant Apple offers new ways to support and enjoy America's parks. From now until August 25, Apple will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store within the U.S.
“Every time I visit a national park, I’m struck by their extraordinary beauty and incredibly rich history,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the press release for the initiative. “We’re proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to help preserve these natural treasures that inspire so many people. Their important work helps ensure that future generations will be able to experience that same sense of awe, wonder, and reverence for the planet we call home.”
Apart from the funds, Apple is leveraging its technology to make it easier and more enjoyable to visit national parks—now and in the future. This fall, Apple Maps will add new features that allow users to explore thousands of hiking trails within U.S. national parks. It will add more detailed trail length, elevation, and route type information to help people organize their adventures better. Additionally, topographic maps will be included with contour lines and details for trails to assist users in creating routes for walking to their liking. It will also support saving and access to routes offline for navigation when cell service isn't available.
Apple Watch users are not left out in the cold, either. On August 25, they can join the fun by logging a 20-minute workout using their Apple Watch. This will automatically qualify them to receive a limited edition Activity award and animated Messages stickers, adding a fun and rewarding element to their outdoor activities.
This initiative and tech serve as a reminder of Apple's commitment to sustainability and natural preservation. Apple is carbon neutral across its global corporate operations today and has ambitious plans for the future, planning to be completely carbon neutral by the year 2030.