The Most Alluring National Parks the United Kingdom Has to Offer
2024 is the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 in the United Kingdom. Just two years later, the Peak District was created as the first National Park in the country.
To celebrate such a special occasion, the BBC had Carey Davis, a hiker, naturalist and author of the new book National Parks Of The United Kingdom, highlight five of the best National Parks the country has to offer.
Very popular attractions, the national parks offer a lot for anyone seeking an adventure. "They're also refuges for rare wildlife, plants and distinctive habitats, and they have a vital role to play in addressing some of the most pressing challenges our country faces, such as biodiversity loss, climate change and wellbeing," says Davies. "We need our national parks now more than ever."
Which of the national parks in the U.K. caught Davies's attention the most? Coming in at No. 5 on his list was The Broads National Park in England.
The largest protected wetland area in Britain, the Broads National Park is home to some of the rarest wildlife in the country. With 125 miles of waterways to explore, this is a popular destination for boat tours.
Coming in at No. 4 on his list is Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in Wales, home of the only park with a coastline. Evidence exists that people have lived or used Pembrokeshire as a passage for thousands of years.
Pembrokeshire has been in the news recently for an Adventure Sports Hub that has been proposed for the area. But, there has been pushback because of some believe it will impact the birds that call the area home.
Cairngorms National Park in Scotland was Davies’ No. 3 pick. It is the largest national park in the U.K. at 4,528 square kilometers. It is nearly twice as big as the second largest, the Lake District, which was selected as No. 1 by Davies.
Cairngorms also stakes claim to being the wildest and most snow-filled of the national parks the country has to offer. What makes this so unique is the remains of the Caledonian forest that once covered Scotland but has been devastated by humans.
Davies selected the Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park in Wales as the No. 2 national park. Home to the highest mountain and national park offering incredible landscapes. Along with the rocks, rainforests and alpine meadow grass make for an awesome experience.
And at No. 1, the aforementioned Lake District in England. "Sheep farming is part of the park's heritage and history," says Davies. "It's been there since the Vikings.”
Cruise along several lakes in a boat or get into the water for some swimming and paddleboarding. The popularity of the national park can sometimes be overwhelming, but there are plenty of things for visitors to enjoy.