Two Tourists Facing Charges After Stealing Artifacts From Canyonlands National Park
Two tourists, Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer, from Durango in Colorado are now facing federal charges after stealing artifacts from Canyonlands National Park in southeastern Utah on March 23. In May, park rangers publicly shared screenshots of the individuals, asking public members for assistance in identifying the pair.
According to the US Attorney's Utah district office, the pair had trespassed onto the site, despite visible signs warding off visitors. McKnight, 39, and Spencer, 43, reportedly stole several preserved artifacts from Cave Spring Cowboy Camp located in the park, including antique nails.
Park rangers stated that the individuals took the artifacts and "handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them."
Footage of them entering the site near the marked signage can be seen on the trail cameras. McKnight and Spencer jumped over the fence and disrupted the site. As a result, the pair is now being charged with theft of government property of less than $1,000. Additionally, they are charged with possessing or distributing cultural/archeological resources and walking on or entering archeological resources, as stated by KSL. Neither individual had a criminal history in Utah prior to this event.
Cave Spring Cowboy Camp is reached by hiking a short loop and climbing two ladders The National Park Service (NPS) states on the Canyonlands website, "Entering, touching, or climbing on archeological sites is strictly prohibited. View structures from a distance to protect fragile walls."
KSL explained that Cave Spring Cowboy Camp contains prehistoric rock markings from indigenous tribes who lived in the area. The site contains historic and prehistoric artifacts.
"Cowboys established the camp at Cave Spring because of the reliable water source. Rainwater percolating through layers of porous sandstone forms these seeps. Moisture hastens erosion of the rock face and carves alcoves," park historians wrote.
This site is considered to be a sacred location. Visitors are expected to follow park rules and show respect toward the site.