Unlikely Duo Makes History During Epic National Park Journey
There is no bond quite like the one between a grandmother and her grandson. It is a special one that Brad Ryan and his grandmother, Joy Ryan, strengthened while making some unique history last year.
The Ohio natives were both in search of some healing, physically and emotionally. Brad was going to set out on a camping trip to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that is right on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina.
Joy was 85 when her grandson was set to embark on that trip. He convinced her to go along, which set in motion one of the most incredible and unlikely national park traveling tandems the world has ever seen.
After going to the Smoky Mountains, they made it a goal to see every national park in the United States. There are 63 in total across 31 different states and territories.
Their visit to the National Park of American Samoa in May of 2023 was the last of the 63. Joy was 93 years old at the time, making her the oldest person to ever visit every United States national park.
Immaculate views were had during their trips, all memorable in some way. But, some stood out more than others during their trip. Brad and Joy revealed their five favorite parks, with Redwood National & State Parks in California coming in at No. 5.
Seeing the towering redwood trees is a life-changing experience. It is a unique experience that is among the favorites of all travelers who are lucky enough to get to hike in California.
Coming in at No. 4 on their list was Joshua Tree National Park, which is also in California. The desert ecosystem creates an environment like none other, with incredible giant boulders and the effects of earthquakes being visible.
Glacier National Park in Montana was their No. 3 choice. This is a popular national park for people who want to see the different kinds of wildlife the region has to offer. Bighorn sheep, grizzlies, moose and mountain goats are a few of the animals that call this area home.
Down in Texas, Big Bend National Park was selected as No. 2 by Brad and Joy. Big Bend doesn’t get the same kind of attention as Yellowstone National Park, but it provides just as epic of an experience.
Considered a hiker’s paradise, Big Bend features memorable attractions such as the ruins of Sam Nail Ranch, Santa Elena Canyon and the entire Chisos mountain range.
But, in the opinion of Brad and Joy, nothing compares to Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. That was their No. 1 favorite stop on their journey, with the salmon run being the most memorable part.
They recounted more than 30 brown bears taking part and fishing in the river for food in Brooks Falls. The Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes offers an experience like none other, as tundras and forests will also be found on the trek through the peninsula in southern Alaska.