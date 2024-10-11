Upgrade Your Grand Canyon Visit With This Incredibly Unique Event
The Grand Canyon is one of the most visited national parks in the United States with nearly five million tourists per year. People come from all over the world to take in the beauty it has to offer.
A natural wonder, people can see rock walls that dive more than a mile down to the ground, layered rock formations and learn about millions of years of geology history from the region.
If the trails and hiking aren’t exhilarating enough for you, maybe this unique event being hosted by Uncharted Society, in conjunction with ATV Adventures, will pique your interest.
Their event is three days and two nights of action-packed experiences that will allow you to see the Grand Canyon as you have never seen it before. Even if you have zero experience and have never been on an ATV or UTV, this is something you can partake in.
The most novice of riders will still be able to have a good time as they will be as prepared as possible for the ride.
Each person will have a Conestoga wagon with electricity as their accommodation.
As shared by the listing online, “You will ride in comfort in Can Am side by side UTV’s that can seat up to 4 or 6 people and is equipped with roofs, half windshields, and seat belts. We include all lunches, breakfast, and cowboy style dinners each day, snacks, bottled water, nightly accommodations in either a covered wagon or a bunkhouse, hot showers, and of course specular views of the Grand Canyon. Our evenings will be topped off by entertainment around a crackling bonfire.”
Those evenings around the bonfire will include smores and either a show by the ranch or relaxing around the bonfire.
Each morning, participants will be able to enjoy coffee and a ranch-style breakfast hosted at the Bar 10 Ranch, an active cattle ranch that has been hosting visitors and river rafters for a long time.
On the second day of the adventure, a half-day trip will be made to see the remnants of the original sawmill that produced all of the logs to construct the St. George temple and everything that the Mt. Tumble area has to offer. Along the way, hundreds of petroglyphs will be seen as well.
A buffet lunch will follow, as people will then have a few hours to themselves.
They can choose to explore the cattle ranch or partake in other activities. Horseback riding is available, along with other free-time activities such as table tennis, pool tables, horseshoes, pickleball, basketball, a nature center, hiking and plenty more.
A cowboy dinner will follow. After that, there is the potential to get an incredible view of the sunset if the weather cooperates.
The third day of adventure will include a trip to Pa’s Pocket “to roam in and around a replica of an original ranch house and outhouse, down to Whitmore Point Overlook of the Grand Canyon and over to a secret location called Echo or Hidden Canyon.”
A trip back to the ranch to collect gear and use the amenities should anyone need to, as the next stop will be Old River Road and a one-room Schoolhouse. People will have the chance to explore the playground and have the last chance to use the restroom for a little while.
The trek back home begins after that. An incredible overlook known as Blake’s Mesa is the beacon that there are only about 30-45 minutes left of the adventure.
This is a great chance to see everything the Grand Canyon has to offer with experienced guides and hosts that will show you all the best spots you may not know about.