A Magical and Historic 2024 'Hoka UTMB Mont Blanc' Trail Ultramarathon
Known as "the most mythical and prestigious trail running race in the world", the HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc is the world’s biggest and most revered trail running event. First held in 2003, it shaped what the UTMB World Series is all about – passionate people who share the mountainous spirit. - UTMB
Vincent Bouillard was recently crowned the 2024 winner of the prestigious and grueling Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (“UTMB”), while ultramarathon runner Katie Schide endured to become the women’s champion. With her victory, Schide became the fastest women ever to complete the rigorous 106-mile loop. First held in 2003, this ultramarathon trail race follows the route of the Tour du Mont Blanc, and is considered the most competitive trail race in the world.
To compete in the UTMB runners must participate in designated UTMB World Series qualifying races held throughout the world every year. The Series, comprised of 43 trail ultramarathons and 3 major ultra events, culminates with the UTMB World Series Finals. The finals are held in the Alps, across France, Italy, and Switzerland. The prestigious UTMB World Series Finals, or the ‘HOKA UTMB-Mont Blanc’, are comprised of three final races: the OCC (31 miles), CCC (62 miles) and the ultimate UTMB (106 miles) held each year. This year’s UTMB took place on August 31st, and proudly put on an amazing race. Covering 106 miles of technical trail terrain, and over 33,000 feet of positive vertical gain, the UTMB is arguably the most difficult trail ultra in the world.
Rachel Boswell's article, 'Magical men's win and historic women's course record light up 2024 UTMB' published by Runner's World in September, recounted the drama and excitement of this year's intimidating event. Of the 2,761 competitors that qualified for the grueling race, only 1,760 runners crossed the finish line in Chamonix. With a cut-off time of 46 hours and 30 minutes, most runners suffer through two consecutive cold nights after running during scorching temperatures during the day.
Multiple top runners were absent from the race, or quit the race due to injuries and other ailments, including the 2023 Western States 100 Champion Tom Evans, and the reigning UTMB Champion Jim Walmsley. With such star power out of contention, the door opened for Frenchman Vincent Bouillard – an amateur running his first UTMB. He took the lead around the halfway mark, and then left all competitors in the dust. To the delight of the raucous crowd, Bouillard cruised to victory in stunning fashion with the remarkable time of 19 hours, 54 minutes and 23 seconds. With the blazing triumph, Bouillard joined Kilian Jornet, Mathieu Blanchard, Zach Miller and Jim Walmsley as the only runners to complete the UTMB course in under 20 hours.
The 31-year-old amateur athlete works full-time as a senior product engineer for Hoka. Hoka may now consider providing the engineer with a sponsorship to compliment his work wages. Though not well known, he won the 162km race at the Kodiak Ultra Marathons by UTMB in 2023. This win eclipsed his wildest dreams.
“Ever since I was a child, the UTMB has been part of my life,” said Bouillard after the race. “I first volunteered at the race, then took on the role of supporting other runners. Today, as an engineer at Hoka, I’ve worked on projects related to the Hoka UTMB Mont-Blanc. Just starting the race was a dream come true. I had a plan C to finish in under 30 hours, a plan B to finish under 24 hours and a plan A to finish in the top 10. Winning in under 20 hours was just unimaginable!”
Katie Schide, of the USA, ran a perfect race to capture her second UTMB championship. Her time of 22 hours, 9 minutes and 31 seconds shattered the women’s course record. She placed 13th overall, while shaving 21 minutes over the prior record set by Courtney Dauwalter in 2021. The victory extended her accomplishments for the year after winning the 100K race at the Canyon’s Endurance Runs, and winning this year’s Western States 100 (miles) in California. The 32 year-old Schide became only the fourth person to win both the Western States 100 and the UTMB in the same year.
“My goal was to break the 22-hour barrier, and I started fast but at the planned race pace,” said Schide after this year’s UTMB. “I was surprised to be running with the men in the early kilometers because I didn’t feel like I was running faster than in 2022. Even though I didn’t manage to run under 22 hours, I’m very proud of my performance!”
The UTMB was the grand finale of eight trail races staged around Mont Blanc throughout the week, where approximately 10,000 runners from 118 nations participated, supported by 2,500 dedicated volunteers.